At least 2 killed, 32 injured in temple stampede in UP's Barabanki

At least 2 killed, 32 injured in temple stampede in UP's Barabanki

The incident occurred at the Avsaaneshwar temple in the Haidergarh area during the holy month of Shravan on Monday when devotees had gathered at the temple for 'jalabhishek'

District and police officials reached the spot and are working to manage the situation. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Barabanki (UP)
Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 9:02 AM IST

Two people were killed and 32 injured in a stampede at a temple here after a live electric wire, broken by monkeys, fell onto a tin shed early on Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred at the Avsaaneshwar temple in the Haidergarh area during the holy month of Shravan on Monday when devotees had gathered at the temple for 'jalabhishek' (offering water as a ritual). The electric current spread through the tin shed as the wire fell, triggering panic and a stampede in the temple premises.

Prashant (22) from the Mubarakpura village under the Lonikatra police station area and another 30-year-old devotee succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at the Trivediganj Community Health Centre (CHC), officials said. 

 

A total of 10 injured persons were brought to Trivediganj CHC, of whom five were referred to higher medical centres due to their critical condition.

Meanwhile, 26 injured devotees are being treated at the Haidergarh CHC, and one of them has been referred for advanced care due to serious injuries.

Following the incident, there was chaos in the temple and surrounding areas. District and police officials reached the spot and are working to manage the situation. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Barabanki District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi said that during the 'jalabhishek' ritual, monkeys had damaged an electric wire, which caused current to flow through three tin sheds in the temple complex.

The resulting panic led to a stampede in which two people lost their lives and more than two dozens were injured, he added.

Devotees later resumed their worship at the temple.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Stampede Uttar Pradesh Death toll

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 9:02 AM IST

