Monday, July 28, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi to see light rain, thunderstorms today; AQI remains satisfactory

Delhi to see light rain, thunderstorms today; AQI remains satisfactory

No major alerts issued as Delhi braces for light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and cloudy skies through month-end

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall and occasional thunderstorms through the end of July. (Photo:PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall with occasional thunderstorms and lightning in Delhi on Monday, July 28, along with partly cloudy skies. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, with the minimum around 28 degrees Celsius.
 
Neighbouring NCR cities, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram, are also likely to experience similar weather conditions.
 

Mild, rainy weather to persist in Delhi till July-end

 
Delhi is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall and occasional thunderstorms through the end of July, according to the IMD. No major weather warnings have been issued for the capital. 
 
 
Overcast skies are expected to keep daytime temperatures moderate, though humidity may vary depending on the intensity and timing of rainfall. 

Also Read

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi battles humidity as rain relief fades; alerts in Maharashtra, MP

cloudy sky, clouds, weather, rain, rainfall

Weatherman predicts light rain, cloudy skies & high humidity in Delhi today

Dark clouds, clouds, Black Clouds, monsoon

Humid morning in Delhi after light showers; IMD predicts more rain today

Delhi Rains, Rain

Heavy rain brings respite to Delhi; IMD predicts more showers today

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains

Rain batters Delhi, Mumbai; IMD sounds alerts in Maharashtra districts

 

Delhi's air quality offers some relief

 
Delhi’s air quality remained in the 'satisfactory' category. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 64 at 8 am on July 28, improving from a 24-hour average of 85 the previous day. Neighbouring cities also reported relatively better air, with AQIs of 97 in Noida, 126 in Greater Noida, and 104 in Ghaziabad.
 
As per CPCB guidelines, AQI levels from 0–50 are considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’. 
 

Heavy rain alert in other states

 
Meanwhile, IMD has issued alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday in several parts of the country. Affected states include east Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, coastal Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and western Uttar Pradesh.
 
Isolated heavy showers are also likely in areas such as Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala and Mahe, Konkan and Goa, Saurashtra and Kutch, West Bengal, Sikkim, and west Rajasthan.

More From This Section

police, UP Police

At least 2 killed, 32 injured in temple stampede in UP's Barabanki

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Ports, cities, sports on agenda of Andhra CM's day two of Singapore tour

Parliament, New Parliament

Lok Sabha to hold special discussion on 'Operation Sindoor' today

Mansa Devi stampede

At least 8 killed, 30 injured in stampede at Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar

Delhi University, DU

Local businesses feeling the impact of online Delhi University admissionspremium

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi weather heavy rains Heavy rain and thunderstorm Delhi air quality IMD weather forecast BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

TCS LayoffStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon