India News / SC to hear Owaisi's plea for implementation of 1991 places of worship law

SC to hear Owaisi's plea for implementation of 1991 places of worship law

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar ordered that Owaisi's fresh plea to be tagged with pending cases on the matter and said it will be taken up on February

Supreme Court, SC

Owaisi filed the plea on December 17, 2024 through advocate Fuzail Ahmad Ayyubi. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to consider a plea of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi seeking the implementation of the 1991 places of worship law, which asks to maintain the religious character of a place as it existed on August 15, 1947.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar ordered that Owaisi's fresh plea to be tagged with pending cases on the matter and said it will be taken up on February 17 with them.

At the outset, lawyer Nizam Pasha, appearing for Owaisi, the president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), said that the court is seized of various pleas on the issue and the fresh one may be tagged with them as well.

 

We will tag this, the CJI said.

Owaisi filed the plea on December 17, 2024 through advocate Fuzail Ahmad Ayyubi.

On December 12, however, the bench headed by the CJI, while acting on a batch of similar pleas against the 1991 law, restrained all courts from entertaining fresh suits and passing any interim or final orders in pending cases seeking to reclaim religious places, particularly mosques and dargahs.

The special bench was hearing about six petitions, including the lead one filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, challenging various provisions of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

The 1991 law prohibits conversion of any place of worship and provides for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947.

Owaisi, in his plea, has sought a direction to the Centre to ensure effective implementation of the law, his counsel said.

He also referred to instances where several courts had ordered surveys of mosques on pleas by Hindu litigants, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Owaisi Asaduddin Owaisi

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

