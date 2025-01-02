Business Standard

Thursday, January 02, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Siddaramiah refuses BJP's demand for minister's resignation in suicide case

Siddaramiah refuses BJP's demand for minister's resignation in suicide case

In response to the BJP's call for a CBI investigation, Siddaramaiah questioned the party's faith in the state police

Siddaramaiah,Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM Siddaramiah (Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party’s demand for the resignation of Minister Priyanka Kharge, amid allegations over the suicide of a contractor named Sachin in Bidar. The chief minister said that such a demand based on political motives without substantial evidence is unacceptable. 
 
“Priyanka Kharge’s name is not found in Sachin’s death note. There is no evidence of her involvement, which rules out any question of her resignation,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.  
He further said that Minister Kharge is ready to cooperate with any investigation into the issue.
 

Reference to KS Eshwarappa

The Chief Minister compared the case with that of BJP’s KS Eshwarappa’s earlier case in which his name had appeared on a death note. Siddaramaiah said that the present case has already been referred to the CID and the rest would depend upon their findings.
 
In response to the BJP’s call for a CBI investigation, Siddaramaiah questioned the party’s faith in the state police. “When the BJP was in power, they never referred a single case to the CBI. Now, they lack the moral authority to make such a demand,” he said. 
 

BJP’s claim against Kharge

 
Karnataka state BJP alleged that Bidar’s contractor Sachin was harassed and threatened by Priyanka Kharge’s associate, Raju Kapanur, which forced him to commit suicide. BJP State President BY Vijayendra Yediyurappa also claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that the contractors in the region are facing extreme financial pressure and stress under the Congress government, which is forcing them to take desperate measures.
 
Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah has hinted at a cabinet expansion soon, indicating that he would discuss the issue with party leaders in the coming days.
 

More From This Section

Chinmoy Krishna Das

LIVE news: Hindu monk Chinmoy Das's bail plea rejected by Bangladesh court

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to inaugurate several development projects in Delhi on Jan 3

bus crash

45 injured as bus rams into trucks on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan

instagram, social media, influencers, advertisements

MIB tells parliamentary panel it's working on rules to regulate online ads

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi lauds Maha govt's efforts for development in Maoist-affected areas

Topics : Karnataka government Siddaramaiah Karnataka BS Web Reports Indian National Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO GMP TodayAnya Polytech IPO ListingHoliday Calendar 2025IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon