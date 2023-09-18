close
Sensex (-0.14%)
67744.05 -94.58
Nifty (-0.01%)
20190.15 -2.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.45%)
5892.45 + 26.55
Nifty Midcap (-0.04%)
40814.30 -15.60
Nifty Bank (-0.04%)
46214.40 -17.10
Heatmap

SC to hear plea against HC order staying plaster of Paris Ganesha idols

CJI Chandrachud then asked, "What will people do with the idols if they cannot immerse it? Has the single judge considered the aspect of immersion?"

Supreme Court

Supreme Court

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 12:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Monday a plea challenging a Madras High Court order staying the sale and manufacture of Ganesha idols made of plaster of Paris.
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra agreed to hear the matter at the end of the board of listed cases after senior advocate Shyam Divan cited urgency in the matter owing to the Ganesh Chaturthi festival on Tuesday.
"This is a matter which requires urgent hearing. The division bench of the high court has passed the order on Sunday evening by which it had stayed the single judge's order permitting the sale of Ganesha idols made of plaster of Paris," Divan said.
The bench had initially asked Divan to follow the standard operating procedure for listing of urgent matters by sending an e-mail to the apex court. However, it agreed to hear the matter after the advocate mentioned the upcoming festival.
Divan said that the effect of the order issued during a special sitting on Sunday by the Madurai bench of the high court is that idols made of plaster of Paris can neither be manufactured and sold nor can they be immersed.
CJI Chandrachud then asked, "What will people do with the idols if they cannot immerse it? Has the single judge considered the aspect of immersion?"

Divan said the single judge considered all the aspects and asked the district administration to make arrangements for makeshift tanks for the immersion of the idols.

Also Read

Caveat petition filed in Allahabad HC over Gyanvapi ASI survey order

SC gets 2 new judges: CJI administers oath of office to Mishra, Viswanathan

Greatest challenge is to eliminate barriers to accessing justice: CJI

Centre appoints Justices Ujjal Bhuyan, SV Bhatti as Supreme Court judges

New data protection bill to be introduced in Monsoon session: Centre to SC

India poised to be leader in sustainable tech: Honeywell chief scientist

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Matsya 6000: All you need to know about India's first manned submersible

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Five-day special session of Parliament set to begin today in new building

The division bench of the high court has said that several orders have been passed by the court over the years on the use of idols made of plaster of Paris.
It said now that the state Pollution Control Board has formulated guidelines, idols made of plaster of Paris cannot be used.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : D Y Chandrachud Supreme Court Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations Ganesh immersion Ganesh Visarjan

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Special SessionGold - Silver PriceParliament Special Session LIVEApple iPhone 15 Series Pre-OrderWomen's Reservation BillMohammed SirajApple iPhone 15 Series

Companies News

Foxconn aims to double workforce, investment in India over next 12 monthsTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Day 1 begins amid ruckus from OppositionMatsya 6000: All you need to know about India's first manned submersible

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon