PM's Mann Ki Baat to be live broadcast at UN Headquarters on Sunday

The 100th episode of PM Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" will be streamed live at the UN Headquarters in New York on Sunday.

"Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" is set to go live on April 30th in Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ! #MannKiBaat has become a monthly national tradition, inspiring millions to participate in India's developmental journey," the Indian Permanent Mission to the UN tweeted on Saturday.

The Indian Mission in the US on Saturday also tweeted: "As #MannKiBaat goes global with a live broadcast at UN Headquarters, let's take a moment to appreciate the impact it has had in promoting inclusivity and public participation."

A recent report said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, farmers and has spurred community action.

The research report identified five key themes associated with Mann Ki Baat, cleanliness and sanitation, health, wellness, water conservation, and sustainability.

It said the programme highlights government and citizen action in these priority areas and in turn, encourages listeners to establish or participate in "change-making" initiatives in their own communities with the aim to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the lives of people and for the country.

Also Read 'That is how you lead,' says Aamir Khan on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat PM Modi invites people to share inputs for 2022's last Mann Ki Baat Mann Ki Baat: PM hails Indian space sector, extends Chhath Puja greetings Scribe booked for cheating with claim to publish PM's Mann Ki Baat speeches 'Mann ki Baat' created a mass movement, spurred community action: Report Solve Mali quota demand in accordance with provisions: Pilot asks Raj govt All major ports to have green hydrogen by 2035: Sarbananda Sonowal PM Modi won't be able to stop Kejriwal's work in Delhi, says Sisodia Food conclave attracts Rs 7,000 cr investments to Telangana: Govt Govt to set up helipads, landing facilities along national highway: Gadkari

The report said that Mann Ki Baat speaks directly to people and celebrates their achievements within, and beyond, their communities. The programme celebrates grassroots-level changemakers.

The 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat will be broadcast on Sunday. The programme started on October 3, 2014, months after Narendra Modi took over the Prime Minister's Office in May.

The research report 'Mann Ki Baat: A Decade of Reflections' cited instances of people being "moved to action" after listening to the Mann Ki Baat programme.

"In 2019, rural tourism entrepreneur Aditi Balbir began to develop a chain of affordable resorts. In 2021, Madhav Bhat Kullangalu redeveloped a lake on his family farm in Karnataka, thus helping increase groundwater levels, which benefited everyone in the community. In 2022, entrepreneur Ram Shankar Verma established solar energy to power a grain mill in Uttar Pradesh, doubling his own income while creating jobs for many of his neighbours," the report said.

"Aditi was inspired by the Prime Minister's call for students to travel more, and more sustainably; Madhav by an episode on water conservation; and Ram by a broadcast on the benefits of solar energy. Since its inception in 2014, the programme has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme," it added.