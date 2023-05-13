close

Sebi with BSE, NSE establishes an Investor Service Center in New Delhi

This Centre will facilitate resolution of complaints of investors against all listed corporate entities

Press Trust of India NEW DELHI
SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA

1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 7:03 PM IST
/ -- The ISC which is managed by BSE, was inaugurated by SEBI Whole Time Member Shri SK Mohanty on May 13, 2023, in the presence of Shri Amit Pradhan, Regional Director, Northern Region Office - SEBI, Chief Business Officer - BSE, Shri. Sameer Patil, Shri Khushro Bulsara - Head BSE Investors Protection Fund and other senior officials from SEBI, Stock Exchanges, Stockbrokers and Mutual Fund Distributors.

This Centre will facilitate resolution of complaints of investors against all listed corporate entities and other registered intermediaries in the securities market and also facilitate conducting of investor awareness programs in the entire Northern Region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI BSE NSE

First Published: May 13 2023 | 7:03 PM IST

