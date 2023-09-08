Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

Security agencies deploy Optical Target Locator to protect G20 delegates

The device, which has been developed by the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation), can also detect and locate commonly used active and passive surveillance devices

G20

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 4:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As part of the stringent security measures for the G20 summit, the security agencies have deployed an Optical Target locator made by the DRDO at the summit venue in Pragati Maidan to help in sanitizing VIP areas by detecting Snipers.
The device, which has been developed by the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation), can also detect and locate commonly used active and passive surveillance devices, DRDO officials said.
The Optical Target locator provides an important tool for detection of camouflaged passive or active surveillance device like optical day sight or sniper telescope,Night Vision Device or electronic sensors as in Laser Range Finder, during day and night operations in urban scenarios. The Long Range Optical Target Locater has an operational range of the order of 1500m in day/ night operations, according to the DRDO.
Meanwhile, the local police and BSF jawans are keeping a vigil on the Yamuna River by patrolling it on boats in Delhi's Shahdara district.
The Delhi Police have heightened security across the city and continued their security patrols. Thee specially trained security members of NSG's dog squad Zenon, Ming, Zone, Zozo, and Zinger along with their handlers as well and bomb disposal units have been checking the periphery of Rajghat to ensure a safe and secure summit.
Curbs on traffic regulations have also come into force in the national capital. The New Delhi district has been designated Controlled Zone-I from Friday at 5 am until Sunday at 11.59 pm because of the summit.

Also Read

DRDO CEPTAM Result 2023 is out now on drdo.gov.in, Know how to check here

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 62 Apprentice Vacancies

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

EAM, Mauritius PM reaffirm commitment to take forward partnership

G20 Summit will chart new path in human-centric development: PM Modi

India's G20 Presidency coincides with space achievements: Jitendra Singh

Dy Chief of Air Staff flies indigenously developed trainer aircraft HTT-40

WATCH: IMF chief Georgieva shakes a leg with folk dancers at Delhi Airport

Delhi Traffic Police said on Friday morning that the movement of buses into the city has been stopped with effect from September 8 till September 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DRDO G20 summit G20 G20 Meet

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon