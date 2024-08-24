Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Security enhanced at Jammu hospitals to ensure safety of doctors, staff

Security enhanced at Jammu hospitals to ensure safety of doctors, staff

The deployment of security forces, including CRPF, has been made at Government Medical College (GMC) hospital and Sri Maharaja Gulab Singh (SMGS) hospital, they said

Doctors

A total of 34 police personnel, including 15 women officers, equipped with arms and communication tools, will be stationed for round-the-clock security, they said | Representative Photo: Unsplash

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 8:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Security has been beefed up at government hospitals in Jammu with the deployment of armed security personnel to ensure the safety of medical staff and doctors, officials said on Friday.
This step was taken in the wake of the rape and murder of a doctor at a hospital in Kolkata and related incidents of violence at the hospital.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The deployment of security forces, including CRPF, has been made at Government Medical College (GMC) hospital and Sri Maharaja Gulab Singh (SMGS) hospital, they said.
"GMC hospital in Jammu is among the first in the country to have armed security in the emergency premises for the safety of medical staff," a senior official of the hospital said.
The administrations have successfully implemented these security measures after thorough discussions with the police authorities.
A total of 34 police personnel, including 15 women officers, equipped with arms and communication tools, will be stationed for round-the-clock security, they said.
These personnel will be stationed at the emergency wing, mortuary, indoor wards, as well as corridors, staircases, and OPDs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Braving grenades and gunfights: Stories behind this year's Kirti Chakras

soldier, Army, Doda

Army pays tribute to Captain Deepak Singh who was killed in Doda encounter

Delhi Security checking, Delhi Security

I-Day 2024: Jammu attacks, Trump assassination bid amplify focus on Delhi

Farooq Abdullah

Mile huwe hain: Farooq Abdullah on J-K infiltrations despite army presence

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

2 soldiers killed, 3 injured in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Anantnag

Topics : Jammu Government hospitals doctors strike

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 8:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon