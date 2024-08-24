Security enhanced at Jammu hospitals to ensure safety of doctors, staff

Security has been beefed up at government hospitals in Jammu with the deployment of armed security personnel to ensure the safety of medical staff and doctors, officials said on Friday.

This step was taken in the wake of the rape and murder of a doctor at a hospital in Kolkata and related incidents of violence at the hospital.

The deployment of security forces, including CRPF, has been made at Government Medical College (GMC) hospital and Sri Maharaja Gulab Singh (SMGS) hospital, they said.

"GMC hospital in Jammu is among the first in the country to have armed security in the emergency premises for the safety of medical staff," a senior official of the hospital said.