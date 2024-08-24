Delhi govt's transport dept to scrap unregistered, impounded e-rickshaws

The illegal e-rickshaws are involved in illegal charging and using unsafe batteries | Source: Vahan

The Delhi government's Transport Department will soon start scrapping unregistered e-rickshaws that have been impounded, officials said on Friday. Before being handed over to a scrapper, they will be crushed using a roller, they added. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Owners of such unregistered e-rickshaws will be given a week's time to get them registered and if they fail to do so, their vehicles will be impounded and handed over to a Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility, the official said. "Before being scrapped, they will be crushed using a cutter and crusher, a senior official said. The decision comes after a high-level review meeting held by the LG to decongest the city, during which instructions were given to put a check on the illegal proliferation of e-rickshaws.

According to official figures, there are approximately 120,000 registered e-rickshaws in the national capital. However, there are many plying on the road without valid registration causing congestion and safety hazards.

The department recently set up a dedicated pit for impounding e-rickshaws at Burari.

The department has three pits in Burari Sarai Kale Khan, and Dwarka where impounded vehicles are taken.

The illegal e-rickshaws are involved in illegal charging and using unsafe batteries.

This week, a seven-year-old boy was electrocuted after he came in contact with a live wire at an illegal e-rickshaw charging point near a public toilet in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area.

According to officials, 1,077 rickshaws were impounded between August 1 and 21.