Security enhanced outside Uttar Pradesh Assembly ahead of winter session

This session is expected to witness discussions on various key issues affecting the state -- Sambhal violence, the anti-encroachment drive, preparation of Mahakumbh, and irregularities of Hospitals

Representative Image | (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh police have enhanced security arrangements outside the State Assembly in Lucknow ahead of the Winter Session that will commence today.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Manisha Singh said, "The Winter Session of Vidhan Sabha is starting today and for security arrangements, Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) and civil police have been deployed at all major intersections around the Vidhan Sabha. We are also monitoring the area through CCTVs."

This session is expected to witness discussions on various key issues affecting the state -- Sambhal violence, the anti-encroachment drive, the preparation of Mahakumbh, and irregularities of Hospitals to avoid incidents similar to the Jhansi fire.

On Sunday, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey announced that the Samajwadi Party (SP) would raise concerns over rising communal tensions in the state, particularly the situation in Sambhal.

Pandey stated that the party would hold the government accountable for attempts to disturb communal harmony and anticipated significant uproar in the session.

Speaking to the media, Pandey said, "Tomorrow, we will give notice to the government regarding the communal incidents taking place and the efforts being made to disrupt harmony through riots. We will hold the government accountable for these incidents. Tomorrow is expected to witness significant uproar in the session."

The Leader of Opposition affirmed that the Samajwadi Party would continue its fight against all forms of injustice.

"The Samajwadi Party will fight against all forms of injustice, across all communities, and will raise issues concerning the public, such as unemployment, farmers' grievances, or any other injustices," he said.

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 9:49 AM IST

