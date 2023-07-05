On a highway in Nagaland, a horrifying video has gone viral that shows two huge boulders sliding down and crushing two stationary cars. Within seconds, a smaller boulder can be seen slamming into a third vehicle.The episode is said to have occurred on National Highway 29 near the Old Chumoukedima police checkpost at around 5 pm. The incident reportedly resulted in the deaths of two people and the injuries to three others.#WATCH | A massive rock smashed a car leaving two people dead and three seriously injured in Dimapur's Chumoukedima, Nagaland, earlier today(Viral video confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/0rVUYZLZFN— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023Nagaland Highway Landslide: ImpactThe incident was captured by the dashcam of a car behind the damaged cars. Ever since it was posted, the video has rocked social media. The cars were approaching from Kohima, and they were reduced to heaps of metal due to the boulders' crushing impact.One person died on the spot and another succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the Referral Hospital. The hospital is treating the three injured people right now. One individual got stuck inside one of the vehicles, for which a rescue operation was conducted.Nagaland Highway Landslide: OfficialsNagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio mourned the deaths due to the landslide and declared an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the departed and announced free medical treatment costs for the injured. He confirmed that the area where the accident occurred is referred to as "pakala pahar," and that it is well-known for its rockfalls and landslides."The Nagaland government will continue to pursue the central government to take immediate steps for the safety infrastructure at the dangerous locations all along the highway," Chief Minister Rio stated. "It concerns our citizens' lives and safety. The concerned agency must establish the necessary safety infrastructure. There should be no compromise in ensuring the safety of our citizens with the advancement of technology in India and the resources available to the Government of India," he added.