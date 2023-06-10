close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Dropbox set up in Imphal valley to deposit snatched weapons anonymously

A drop box for returning weapons snatched from security forces has been set up at the home of BJP legislator from Imphal East L Susindro Meitei where anonymity will be ensured

Press Trust of India Imphal
weapons

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 4:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A drop box for returning weapons snatched from security forces has been set up at the home of BJP legislator from Imphal East L Susindro Meitei where anonymity will be ensured.

A large poster at a covered shed outside his home says Please drop your snatched weapons here both in English and Meitei language.

A tagline below this adds feel free to do so, an indication that questions will not be asked how the weapons were in their possession in the first place.

A few weapons including a couple of automatic rifles and live ammunition belts were actually present in the box when a PTI reporter went there.

Large numbers of weapons were looted from police stations in early May when ethnic violence broke out in the state of Manipur.

Since then both Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have appealed to people to surrender their weapons.

Also Read

54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal peaceful, most shops, markets open

Imphal peaceful but tense; gunfights between militants, security forces

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Northeastern Railway cancels all Manipur-bound trains following violence

In cash-strapped Punjab, CM Mann sits tight on OPS, focuses on freebies

BJP tackles anti-incumbency with freebies, MP's debt swells out of control

Doesn't suit any leader to criticise own country abroad: Shah targets Rahul

Kejriwal accuses BJP, Cong of copying AAP's manifesto as MP launches scheme

Sharad Pawar announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule NCP working presidents

Army and para-military forces in collaboration with state police have been carrying out combing operations to defang communities and bring back peace here.

At least 35 weapons and warlike stores were recovered during joint combing operations by security forces on Friday, an official said.

At least 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence in Manipur that broke out a month ago.

A total of 37,450 people are currently sheltered in 272 relief camps. Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley.

Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Imphal Weapons procurements

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 4:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

In cash-strapped Punjab, CM Mann sits tight on OPS, focuses on freebies

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
5 min read

BJP tackles anti-incumbency with freebies, MP's debt swells out of control

BJP, BJP logo
3 min read

Doesn't suit any leader to criticise own country abroad: Shah targets Rahul

Photo: PTI
4 min read

Most Popular

Modi's US visit: PM's address to new business advocacy group in works

PM Modi
4 min read

Sharad Pawar announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule NCP working presidents

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar
1 min read

In 18 yrs, 22k announcements of CM Chouhan remain unfulfilled, claims Nath

Kamal Nath
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon