Delhi govt asks depts to ensure time-bound disposal of pending complaints

The pending complaints totalling 24,550 up to September 2023 are related to four central government agencies and 23 departments of the Delhi government, said a senior official

Delhi LG V K Saxena, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

A larger number of complaints from the public, 116,000, were disposed of but the feedback received was "unsatisfactory", he said | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 6:42 AM IST
The Delhi government has asked its departments to ensure time-bound disposal of nearly 25,000 pending complaints, officials said on Thursday.
The Administrative Reforms Department (ADR) of the Delhi government has also directed that the complainants must be satisfied with the resolution.
The pending complaints totalling 24,550 up to September 2023 are related to four central government agencies and 23 departments of the Delhi government, said a senior official.
A larger number of complaints from the public, 116,000, were disposed of but the feedback received was "unsatisfactory", he said.
An overhauled public grievance monitoring system (PGMS) comprising an online portal -- Janta Samvad -- was put in place by the Delhi government in 2015 for receiving and redressing public complaints against various services rendered by its different departments and agencies.
The majority of the complaints were related to the Delhi Police, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Jal Board, Transport, Health, and Education Departments, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi among others, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government central agencies

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 6:42 AM IST

