Security heightened for 'Babri demolition day' anniversary in Ayodhya

Security has also been increased in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district ahead of Friday prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid, following a stone-pelting incident on November 24

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

Security has been heightened in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Friday in view of the 32nd anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.

Police personnel, Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) commando have been deployed to ensure law and order in the city.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police Security for Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Balachari Dubey said that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), PAC, ATS and Civil Police are deployed for security. He added that attention is being paid to ensure that devotees face no inconvenience.

"In Ayodhya, for security reasons, CRPF, PAC, ATS, and civil police officers are patrolling the area. Vehicles and people are being checked. Attention is being paid to ensure that devotees face no inconvenience."

 

Security has also been increased in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district ahead of Friday prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid, following a stone-pelting incident on November 24.

The stone-pelting incident occurred on November 24 during the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASIs) examination of the Mughal-era mosque, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to several others, including officials and locals.

The ASI survey followed a petition filed in a local court, claiming that the mosque's site was originally a Harihar temple.

Following the incident, Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders on December 4 tried to visit Sambhal to meet with the relatives of the victims who had died. However, they were stopped by police at the Ghazipur border and were unable to proceed to the violence-hit area of Sambhal. As a result, they returned to Delhi.

The Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992, in Ayodhya by a large group of 'kar sevaks'.

In the aftermath, many Muslim residences in Ayodhya were ransacked, torched, and destroyed. Riots erupted across various parts of the country, resulting in the deaths of over 1,000 people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

