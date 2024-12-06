Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals slight gains at open as markets await RBI MPC decision
Markets Live: Investors in the domestic market are likely to remain cautious, as they await key policy rate announcements from the RBI MPC's three-day, bimonthly meeting that concludes today
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, December 6, 2024: Even as markets in India have been climbing for the past five consecutive days as foreign institutional investors return to buying ways, coupled with strength in the US markets, market participants here are keenly awaiting key policy announcements and commentary by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shaktikanta Das, as the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) wraps up its bimonthly meeting today.
That apart, at 7:51 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,779, slightly ahead of Nifty futures' last close.
Despite GDP growth declining to 5.4 per cent in the July–September quarter, the RBI MPC is expected to maintain the current repo rate during its review meeting this week, according to a Business Standard survey of 10 respondents. READ MORE
Elsewhere, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have made a strong return to India’s debt and equity markets this December, partly reversing two months of consecutive outflows. They have significantly increased their equity holdings, investing nearly Rs 24,500 crore in Indian stocks during the first four trading sessions of December, including Rs 8,540 crore on Thursday alone. READ MORE
Apart from that, Nomura has adopted a cautious but not overly pessimistic stance on Asia's equities for 2025. India is one of its top overweight positions in the Asia ex-Japan basket, despite near-term risks of valuation de-rating. The brokerage is also overweight on Malaysia, neutral on China, Indonesia, and Singapore, and underweight on Thailand, the Philippines, and South Korea. READ MORE
Separately, the recent Bitcoin rally, which saw the cryptocurrency surge past the $100,000 mark on Thursday, is drawing Indian investors in droves. READ MORE
In the previous trading session, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 erased their early losses to extend their winning streak for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday. The Sensex settled 809.53 points or 1 per cent higher at 81,765.86, trading in the range of 82,317.74-80,467.37.
The NSE Nifty50 ended at 24,708.40, up 240.95 points or 0.98 per cent. Nifty50 scaled a day's high of 24,857.75 during intra-day trade, while the day's low was seen at 24,295.55.
Broader markets also joined the rally, with the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices closing higher by 0.57 per cent and 0.83 per cent, respectively.
IT stocks stole the show, with the Nifty IT index settling higher by 1.95 per cent, led by TCS, Infosys, and LTIMindtree. The index scaled a fresh 52-week high of 45,027.95 during the intra-day trade. Other sectoral indices also ended with gains, barring the Nifty PSU Bank and Realty index.
However, benchmark equity indices on Wall Street dipped overnight, a day after all three major US stock indices closed at record highs, helped by comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that policymakers could potentially be a little more cautious in cutting rates further. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.55 per cent, to 44,765, the S&P 500 dropped 0.19 per cent, to 6,075 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.18 per cent, to 19,700.
That apart, the closely watched US ISM survey showed services sector activity slowed in November after posting big gains in recent months. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were little changed as investors digested slightly higher jobless claims data. European stocks closed at a more than one-month high on Thursday.
Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Friday, tacking the lower overnight close on Wall Street.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.83 per cent, while the Topix was lower by 0.62 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was down by 0.86 per cent, and the Kosdaq had shed more than 3 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was behind by 0.57 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was higher by 0.21 per cent, and the CSI 300 was 0.13 per cent higher, while the Shanghai Composite was ahead by 0.16 per cent.
(WIth inputes from Reuters.)
9:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gainers and losers in pre open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, M&m among top gainers on Sensex. Here's a heatmap
Sensex
9:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 24,700 in the pre open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty was flat with a positive bias above 24,700-mark in the pre opening session.
Nifty
9:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises over 200 pts in pre open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex rose over 200 points in the pre opening session above 82,000-level.
Sensex
8:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Donald Trump's plan to impose 10% tariff on China has $64 bn import hole
Stock Market LIVE Updates: President-elect Donald Trump has promised to impose 10 per cent tariffs on all imports from China as soon as he takes office next month.
But that might be difficult to achieve fully because tens of billions of dollars worth of goods will probably escape those import taxes due to loopholes and undercounting of how much is actually arriving from China. READ MORE
8:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's growth offers great opportunities to US investors: KV Subramanian
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Of the belief that India is headed to be a $55 trillion economy by 2047, India's Executive Director at the IMF Dr K V Subramanian on Thursday said India's growth offers phenomenal opportunities to American investors.
Subramanian said this during the launch of his latest book India@100: Envisioning Tomorrow's Economic Powerhouse. READ MORE
8:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets Today: RBI Policy, FIIs, Sensex, GIFT Nifty; Ganesh Infraworld IPO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: All eyes will be on the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee decision on Friday as the 3-day meeting concludes. Market participants expect the Central Banker to keep rates untouched, but may provide some liquidity enhancing measures. READ MORE
8:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: EQT Asia doubles down on India's health care, financial services, and infra
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India would continue to attract investments from EQT Private Capital Asia, one of the world’s largest private equity firms, in the new year, especially in the fields of healthcare, financial services, and infrastructure, Jean Eric Salata, chairperson of EQT Asia and head of Private Capital Asia, said here today.
EQT Asia has already invested $6 billion in the last 18 months across key sectors, including healthcare technology, while it exited investments worth $2.4 billion in the same period. READ MORE
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bitcoin at $100,000: Milestone likely to boost Indian investors' rush
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The recent Bitcoin rally, which saw the cryptocurrency surge past the $100,000 mark on Thursday, is drawing Indian investors in droves. Cryptocurrency platforms in India are experiencing a significant uptick in activity and user sign-ups, driven by the optimism surrounding “crypto-friendly” Donald Trump’s U.S. presidential election victory.
“We’ve seen a five to six times increase in trading volume on our platform,” says Balaji Srihari, business head at CoinSwitch, a major crypto exchange. “Every metric — from new customer acquisition to people visiting the platform, people trading on our platform, and the trading volume — has surged, with some metrics climbing by as much as ten times.” READ MORE
8:49 AM
The initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on December 13 and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on December 10, the red herring prospectus (RHP) showed on Thursday.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Vishal Mega Mart to float Rs 8,000 crore public issue on December 11
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Supermart major Vishal Mega Mart is set to launch its Rs 8,000 crore initial share-sale on December 11 for public subscription.
The initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on December 13 and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on December 10, the red herring prospectus (RHP) showed on Thursday. READ MORE
8:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Foreign investors turn net buyers in second half of November, shows data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Foreign investors turned net buyers in the second half of November, investing Rs 809 crore, after pulling out more than Rs 22,400 crore during the first half, according to data collated by primeinfobase.com.
They favoured financial services and IT stocks, while oil and gas, and auto stocks saw the maximum net outflows. READ MORE
8:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Green shoots: FPIs back in droves in Dec, fuelling equity and debt rally
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have made a strong return to India’s debt and equity markets this December, partly reversing two months of consecutive outflows.
With US Treasury yields stabilising and softer-than-expected domestic GDP growth in Q2FY25 sparking expectations of a potential rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday, FPIs have net bought Rs 7,908 crore worth of government securities under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR) so far this month. READ MORE
8:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi proposes converting ITM options into futures one day before expiry
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday proposed a framework to convert ‘in the money’ single stock option contracts into futures a day before the expiry.
Currently, there is a mandatory requirement of physical settlement of stock derivatives. If an ‘out of the money’ (OTM) option suddenly turns ‘in the money’ (ITM) on the expiry day, the ITM option holder is obligated to bring in the cash or securities to honour the physical settlement. READ MORE
8:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI likely to ease through liquidity if not rates, say analysts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India may ease monetary conditions on Friday by reducing banks' cash reserve ratios after economic growth slowed to a seven-quarter low, but inflationary pressures may make it reluctant to cut interest rates just yet, analysts said. READ MORE
8:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI Monetary Policy: Date, time, & where to watch Shaktikanta Das live
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is currently engaged in its three-day deliberations, beginning December 4, to assess and determine the country’s key lending rates. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is set to announce the MPC's decision on Friday, December 6, at 10 AM. READ MORE
8:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi bars Mishtann Foods from raising public funds for seven years
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The market regulator on Thursday restrained Mishtann Foods from raising any public funds for seven years over alleged gross misrepresentation of financial statements. READ MORE
First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 8:14 AM IST