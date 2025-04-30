Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 01:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Senior IPS officer Deven Bharti appointed Mumbai police commissioner

Senior IPS officer Deven Bharti appointed Mumbai police commissioner

Bharti will take charge as the city's top cop later in the evening from incumbent Vivek Phansalkar, who is retiring after serving the force for 35 years

Senior IPS officer Deven Bharti

A 1994-batch IPS officer, Bharti is currently the special commissioner of the Mumbai police | Image: X/@ANI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior IPS officer Deven Bharti has been appointed the new commissioner of Mumbai police, officials said on Wednesday.

Bharti will take charge as the city's top cop later in the evening from incumbent Vivek Phansalkar, who is retiring after serving the force for 35 years.

While the state home department issued an order about Bharti's appointment, it downgraded the post to the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), an official said.

The post of Mumbai police commissioner is of ADGP rank, but it had been upgraded to DG rank in a few recent postings.

A 1994-batch IPS officer, Bharti is currently the special commissioner of the Mumbai police.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

'Digital access is a right': SC directs KYC changes for disabled persons

Pakistani

786 Pakistanis left India through Attari-Wagah border since Pahalgam attack

manish sisodia, satyendar jain

FIR against Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain in '₹2,000 crore school scam'

Mehul Choksi

Mumbai court issues non-bailable warrant against Mehul Choksi in fraud case

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Bank holidays 2025: Are banks open on May 1st? Check the state-wise list

Topics : Mumbai police IPS officers IAS IPS officers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayMeta AI AppMarket HolidayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon