Business Standard
Home / India News / Serving beef, consumption in public places in Assam to be banned: Sarma

Serving beef, consumption in public places in Assam to be banned: Sarma

Sarma said the current law on beef consumption is strong but there has been no prohibition in consumption of beef at restaurants, hotels and religious or social gathering so far

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

A decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet to amend the existing law on beef consumption. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 8:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Assam government has decided to ban serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotels and public places, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.

A decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet to amend the existing law on beef consumption to incorporate the new provisions.

"We have decided to ban serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotel and public places," he told a press conference here.

Sarma said the current law on beef consumption is strong but there has been no prohibition in consumption of beef at restaurants, hotels and religious or social gathering so far.

 

"Now, we have decided to make the law stronger to put a complete ban on consumption of beef in public places too in Assam," he said.

The chief minister said the meeting of the state cabinet, which he attended virtually from Delhi, also decided to broaden the road connecting Guwahati's Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi airport to the city from four lane to six lane.

More From This Section

The CAPFs, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force

71,231 new posts created in CAPFs and Assam Rifles over 5 years: MoS Home

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

'Ready to visit Sambhal alone with police, but not allowed': Rahul Gandhi

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh

Kejriwal condemns attack on Badal, lauds Punjab Police for averting tragedy

SC, Supreme Court

Be prepared for unwarranted remarks in politics, says SC in defamation case

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament session LIVE news updates: Congress lead Opposition walkout in RS over farmers issue

He said a cabinet expansion will take place on December 7 when a few new ministers will take oath.

Briefing about his series of meetings he had in the national capital, Sarma said during his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi he had submitted proposals for approval of various projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore.

These projects include enhancement of capacity of Bongaigaon Refinery and Petrochemical Limited to five million tonne, expansion of the Namrup fertiliser plant at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore and Guwahati ring road projects.

Sarma said his government is also planning to built an expressway from Guwahati to Silchar through Meghalaya at a cost of Rs 25,000 crore which will reduce the travel time between the two cities to just five hours from the present 12 hours.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024 live score updates: Telugu Titans vs UP underway; Haryana Steelers vs Bengal up next

Airtel

Airtel awards 'multi-year, multi-billion' extension deal to Ericsson

Port cargo, port, trade, cargo

Former CMD alleges foul play in Kakinada port stake sale; files case

Mutual Funda

Rise in DIY investing: Direct plans now make up around 40% of SIPs

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

Kotak AMC set to enter AIF space; to launch Rs 2,000 cr private credit fund

Topics : Beef Ban beef eating Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon