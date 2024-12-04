Business Standard
Kejriwal condemns attack on Badal, lauds Punjab Police for averting tragedy

A former terrorist opened fire at Badal from a close range while he was performing the duty of 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple on Wednesday but missed as he was overpowered by a plainclothes

The audacious attack was captured on cameras of mediapersons who had gathered outside the Sikh shrine. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday condemned the attack on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at Golden Temple in Amritsar and lauded the Punjab Police for averting a "very big" tragedy.

Speaking in Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal also hit out at the BJP, saying "very big powers" are conspiring to defame Punjab and people of the state. 

"The Punjab Police not only averted the tragedy but also set an example of how to maintain law and order," the former Delhi chief minister said.

He said that the issue of attack on Badal was raised by the BJP, but the party was silent over the "murders, rapes, shooting in Delhi" where police come under the Central government. 

 

A former terrorist opened fire at Badal from a close range while he was performing the duty of 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple on Wednesday but missed as he was overpowered by a plainclothes policeman.

The audacious attack was captured on cameras of mediapersons who had gathered outside the Sikh shrine to cover the second day of Badal's penance for "mistakes" committed by the SAD government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

