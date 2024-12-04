Business Standard
Over 99,000 women employees in railways, including 2,037 loco pilots: Govt

Vaishnaw was responding to questions raised by BJP MP Doctor Manna Lal Rawat who wanted to know the details regarding women employees in the Indian Railways

Irrespective of gender, all the candidates fulfilling the prescribed eligibility criteria are eligible for the recruitment. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

As of March 31, 2024, 99,809 women employees were working in the Indian Railways, including 2,037 loco pilots, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday.

Vaishnaw was responding to questions raised by BJP MP Doctor Manna Lal Rawat who wanted to know the details regarding women employees in the Indian Railways and those who are in train operation.

Rawat also asked about the number of women working as loco pilots in train operation and the percentage of women loco pilots as compared to men.

Vaishnaw in response said, Direct recruitment to various posts in the Indian Railways is done as per the laid down procedure.

 

Irrespective of gender, all the candidates fulfilling the prescribed eligibility criteria are eligible for the recruitment. As on 31.03.2024, 99,809 women employees are working in Indian Railways which includes 2,037 loco pilots, the Railway Minister added.

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

