Home / India News / Set up old-age homes at places of religious importance in MP: CM Yadav

Set up old-age homes at places of religious importance in MP: CM Yadav

CM Yadav also directed officials to reserve beds in hospitals for elderly persons residing in the government-run Anand Dham, especially for those whose children work abroad

He also asked it to provide all the facilities required for the elderly people and reserve beds in hospitals for the individuals residing in old-age homes (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed the administration to set up old-age homes at places of religious importance in the state, including Ujjain, Orchha, Omkareshwar and Chitrakoot.

He also asked it to provide all the facilities required for the elderly people and reserve beds in hospitals for the individuals residing in old-age homes. The chief minister celebrated Diwali with the inmates of Anand Dham old-age home here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Parents are considered next to God. Though my parents have gone to Devlok (heaven), by coming to Anand Dham, I feel that I am with my parents only." According to an official, the chief minister directed the social justice and empowerment department to set up old-age homes at places of religious importance, like Ujjain, Orchha, Omkareshwar and Chitrakoot with all necessary facilities for the elderly persons.

 

CM Yadav also directed officials to reserve beds in hospitals for elderly persons residing in the government-run Anand Dham, especially for those whose children work abroad, in case of need. The social justice and empowerment department runs 83 old-age homes in the state. Eleven new such facilities have been set up in Betul, Guna, Jhabua, Morena, Singrauli, Umaria, Satna, Jabalpur, Khargone, Tikamgarh and Sidhi, the official added.

Topics : Mohan Yadav Madhya Pradesh Religion Belief

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

