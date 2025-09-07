Sunday, September 07, 2025 | 07:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Seven dead during Ganesh idol immersion in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh

Seven dead during Ganesh idol immersion in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh

In Maharashtra, four persons drowned and 13 went missing in various water bodies in Thane, Pune, Nanded, Nashik, Jalgaon, and Amravati districts, officials said on Sunday

ganesh visarjan, Ganesh festival, Ganapati

In Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, two teenage boys drowned after falling into a stream during the immersion of an idol of Lord Ganesh, police said on Sunday. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Mumbai/Bhopal
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ganesh festival culminated on a teary note for lakhs of devotees who bid farewell to the adorable elephant-headed god they consecrated and worshipped for ten days, while at least seven persons died in various incidents, including drowning, after immersing idols in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

In Maharashtra, four persons drowned and 13 went missing in various water bodies in Thane, Pune, Nanded, Nashik, Jalgaon, and Amravati districts, officials said on Sunday.

In Mumbai city, where immersion processions extend several hours, a man died of electrocution and five other individuals sustained injuries, civic officials said.

The incident occurred on Khairani Road in the Sakinaka area on Sunday morning when a Ganesh idol came into contact with a hanging electric wire.

 

In Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, two teenage boys drowned after falling into a stream during the immersion of an idol of Lord Ganesh, police said on Sunday.

Also Read

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, fertilizers

Cong, farmers protest fertiliser crisis in MP's Mauganj; over 500 detained

TEXTILE, INDUSTRIES

Madhya Pradesh gets ₹12,508 cr investment proposals in textile sector

The commercial and industrial segment is looking lucrative for energy companies and investors alike

Inox Green inks O&M deals for 189 MWp solar projects across three states

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Dhar's PM MITRA Park to be India's largest textile hub: CM Mohan Yadav

Uma Bharti

Politics has no retirement age, contribution lasts a lifetime: Uma Bharti

The boys drowned after falling into a stream during the immersion of an idol of Lord Ganesh in Ghatkheda village in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Saturday night, police said.

Thousands of devotees gathered at Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai amid rain on Sunday morning to bid farewell to the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja and other idols of the elephant-headed deity, marking the culmination of the 10-day festival.

In Palghar district, neighbouring Mumbai, three men who were swept away in a creek during Ganpati idol immersion were saved with the help of a Ro-Ro boat after a quick alert from maritime authorities, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 3 pm on Saturday at Narangi jetty in Virar (West), they said.

Meanwhile, the immersion of iconic Lalbaugcha Raja idol has been delayed by several hours and is expected to conclude around 11 pm due to weather conditions and technical issues.

The idol was shifted onto a raft on Sunday afternoon after delays since morning due to high tide and technical challenges, officials said.

Generally, the Lalbaugcha Raja idol is immersed in the Arabian Sea off Girgaon Chowpatty in south Mumbai before 9 am.

The idol was moved to a mechanised raft, following several failed attempts, more than eight hours after it arrived at Girgaon Chowpatty and over 28 hours after its grand procession began from Lalbaug on Saturday afternoon.

"The idol was finally moved from its platform onto a newly constructed raft at 4:45pm with the help of hundreds of volunteers and fishermen amidst a sea of onlookers," an official said.

Lalbaugcha Raja is not just the most patronised idol during the 10-day festival, but its immersion is also an unmissable segment for thousands of devotees, who throng the chowpatty from just past midnight waiting for its arrival by sunrise after winding through jampacked streets of central and south Mumbai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Manish Sisodia, Sisodia, Manish

Punjab to let flood-hit farmers extract sand from fields: Sisodia

Tihar jail

UK team inspects Tihar jail amid India's extradition push for fugitives

Prajwal Revanna

Jailed ex-MP Revanna to serve as library clerk, to get daily pay of ₹522

Food, Indian Food, Thali, Meal

New advanced chemical testing lab to enhance quality checks for food, water

Himachal cloudburst, cloudburst

Himachal Pradesh counts losses of over Rs 4,000 crore from monsoon

Topics : Madhya Pradesh Maharashtra Ganesh Visarjan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon