Jailed ex-MP Revanna to serve as library clerk, to get daily pay of ₹522

According to prison authorities, his responsibilities include issuing books to fellow inmates and maintaining records of borrowings

Prajwal Revanna

Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is serving a life term in connection with a rape case, has been allotted work as a library clerk in Parappana Agrahara prison.

According to prison authorities, his responsibilities include issuing books to fellow inmates and maintaining records of borrowings.

"He is entitled to Rs 522 for each day of work, provided he completes the prescribed duties. In line with prison rules, life convicts are required to perform some form of labour, and assignments are made depending on their skills and willingness," a jail official told PTI on Sunday.

Sources said Revanna had shown interest in handling administrative work, but the jail administration decided to place him in the library instead.

 

He has already completed one day of work in this role. Inmates are normally expected to work at least 12 days a month, spread over three days a week.

However, Revanna's schedule is currently limited as he spends time attending court proceedings and meeting his lawyers.

Revanna, grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and son of senior JD(S) leader and Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna, was recently sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in one of the rape cases filed against him.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

