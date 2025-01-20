Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 10:32 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'Spurious liquor' claims seven lives in dry Bihar; police launch probe

'Spurious liquor' claims seven lives in dry Bihar; police launch probe

While locals attribute the deaths to illicit liquor, police claim that at least two deaths were unrelated. The cause of the remaining five deaths remains unclear

Bihar hooch

Bihar implemented a statewide alcohol ban in 2016 under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s administration. | AI-generated Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At least seven people have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar’s West Champaran district, despite the state’s prohibition on alcohol.
 
The deaths occurred in the Lauriya police station area, with the first death reported on January 15. However, police only became aware of the situation on January 19, by which time all seven bodies had been cremated, making it challenging to determine the exact cause of death, officials said. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.
 
Cause of death unclear: Police
 
Shaurya Suman, the Superintendent of Police, told news agency PTI that while locals attribute the deaths to illicit liquor, at least two fatalities were unrelated. One person died in a tractor accident, and another suffered a paralytic attack.
 
 
"The cause of the remaining five deaths remains unclear. We have constituted an investigation team to uncover the truth," Suman said.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi visits BPSC protest site in Patna, assures full support

AAP

News updates: AAP claims Kejriwal's car was attacked with stones during campaigning in New Delhi

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Prashant Kishor ends fast unto death over BPSC exam irregularities

BSEB Bihar board 2025

BSEB Class 12th 2025: Bihar board releases admit cards, view details

Lawrence Bishnoi,Crime

Bihar minister alleges extortion threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

 
West Champaran's Deputy Development Commissioner, Sumit Kumar, acknowledged the challenges posed by the cremation of the bodies and directed the inquiry team to submit its findings within 24 hours. The team will also work to identify individuals who have died in the area over the past three to four days.
 
A family member of one of the deceased alleged that his brother, Pradeep, and his friend, Manish, consumed liquor together, which led to their deaths.
 
Alcohol ban in Bihar
 
Bihar implemented a statewide alcohol ban in 2016 under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s administration. Despite this, incidents of toxic liquor consumption have persisted, with several such cases reported annually.
 
However, the prohibition policy has shown some positive outcomes, as highlighted by a study published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia. The research estimated that the alcohol ban prevented 2.4 million cases of regular alcohol consumption and 2.1 million instances of intimate partner violence. Additionally, the ban is believed to have prevented 1.8 million men in Bihar from becoming overweight or obese.
 
Before the prohibition, Bihar ranked sixth in the country for alcohol consumption, with an annual per capita intake of 14.7 liters, according to 2011-12 data from the National Sample Survey Office. The National Family Health Survey (2015-16) revealed that 29 per cent of men and less than 1 per cent of women aged 15 and above admitted to consuming alcohol.
 

More From This Section

Tik Tok

LIVE news: TikTok restores US services, thanks Donald Trump for granting time

crime against women rape assault

Kerala police arrest 57 for sexually abusing a dalit girl over five years

Loan, Money, Economy

Richest 10% got over half of what UK took from India during its rule: Study

gavel law cases

Court to announce sentence for RG Kar doctor's rape-murder convict today

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog

Delhi records warmest January Sunday in six years; IMD rules out cold wave

Topics : Nitish Kumar Bihar Alcohol ban spurious liquor Bihar police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBigg Boss 18 RPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon