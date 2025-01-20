Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 09:23 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Court to announce sentence for RG Kar doctor's rape-murder convict today

Court to announce sentence for RG Kar doctor's rape-murder convict today

The charges under which Roy has been convicted entail a minimum sentence of life imprisonment, while the maximum can be capital punishment.

gavel law cases

The judge said that Roy's statement will be heard at 12:30 pm, and the sentence will be pronounced thereafter. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A court in Kolkata will on Monday afternoon pronounce the quantum of punishment of Sanjay Roy, who has been convicted of raping and murdering an on-duty doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital here.

The charges under which Roy has been convicted entail a minimum sentence of life imprisonment, while the maximum can be capital punishment.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das in Sealdah had on Saturday declared Roy guilty of rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee at the hospital on August 9 last year.

The gruesome crime had led to nationwide outrage and prolonged protests.

 

Roy, a former civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was arrested on August 10, a day after the 31-year-old medic's body was found in the seminar room of the hospital.

Also Read

Premiumagri research

Agri research needs big boost, has to be more focused, say experts

RG Kar rape-murder convict's mother says he deserves rightful punishment

RG Kar rape-murder convict's mother says he deserves rightful punishment

Doctor Protest, Protest

Probe incomplete, many still free: RG Kar victim's parents ahead of verdict

Tea

ITA submits white paper on Darjeeling tea to WB govt, highlights challenges

Calcutta High Court

Petitioners approach SC after Calcutta HC cancels over 25k WB school jobs

Found guilty of sexually assaulting the doctor and throttling her to death, Roy was convicted by the judge under Sections 64, 66 and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Section 64 (rape) of the BNS entails a punishment of not less than 10 years and can go up to life term. Section 66 (punishment for causing death or resulting in persistent vegetative state of victim) provides for punishment of not less than 20 years that may extend to imprisonment for life, which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of that person's natural life, or with death.

Section 103(1) (murder) of BNS provides for the death penalty or imprisonment for life to a person convicted of the crime.

The judge said the over 160-page judgement, which will be completed after the pronouncement of the sentence, will also categorically answer some questions raised by the complainant, the father of the victim.

Judge Das said that he has, in the judgement, criticised some activities of the police as well as the hospital authority.

The investigation into the case was transferred from the Kolkata Police to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court.

The judge said that Roy's statement will be heard at 12:30 pm, and the sentence will be pronounced thereafter.

At the time of delivery of the verdict on Saturday, Roy claimed in court that he had been framed.

The parents of the deceased doctor have expressed gratitude to the court for delivering justice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tik Tok

LIVE news: TikTok restores US services, thanks Donald Trump for granting time

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog

Delhi records warmest January Sunday in six years; IMD rules out cold wave

Pollution, India Pollution

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', but Grap Stage 3 curbs not invoked

Saif Ali Khan attacker

Saif Ali Khan attack case: Mumbai police likely to recreate crime scene

mining minerals mines

Over 400 mineral development projects in GSI's roadmap for 2025-26

Topics : West Bengal Kolkata rape case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBigg Boss 18 RPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon