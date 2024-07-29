Seven SC benches to take up Lok Adalat matters till Friday: CJI Chandrachud

The top court said Lok Adalats are an integral component of the judicial system in the country (Photo: PTI)

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Monday said the first seven benches of the Supreme Court will hear cases listed for amicable resolution in a special Lok Adalat at 2 pm from today till Friday. The top court is holding the special Lok Adalat till August 3 in an effort to reduce the pendency of cases. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "From today till Friday, we will have the Supreme Court Lok Adalat and the first seven benches will sit for it. If lawyers have cases which can go before the Lok Adalat, please bring them," the CJI said at the outset of the day's proceedings on Monday.

The CJI had earlier urged citizens who have pending cases before the Supreme Court to take part in the special Lok Adalat to get their disputes resolved amicably and speedily.

In a video message uploaded on the apex court's website, the CJI said, "From the 29th of July to the third of August 2024, the Supreme Court is organising a special Lok Adalat. This is part of a series of activities, which the Supreme Court is observing to commemorate the 75th year since the establishment of the Supreme Court."



Most significantly, he said, judges dedicated to the institution of justice are concerned about the large backlog of cases.

"The Lok Adalat represents a very informal technology based solution to resolve cases involving our citizens to their satisfaction in a purely voluntary, consensual mode.

"Therefore, on behalf of all my colleagues, and the staff of the Supreme Court, I would appeal to all citizens who have cases before the Supreme Court, or lawyers, advocates on record, to take the advantage and benefit of this opportunity in an attempt to resolve the cases speedily in a manner which is acceptable to every contesting party," Justice Chandrachud said.

The top court said Lok Adalats are an integral component of the judicial system in the country, enhancing alternative dispute resolution as a means of expediting and fostering amicable settlements.

It said cases with elements of settlement, including those relating to matrimonial disputes, property disputes, motor accident claims, land acquisition, compensation, service and labour, pending before the apex court would be taken up to facilitate speedy disposal.