States have power to levy cesses on mining, mineral activities: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that states have the power to levy cesses on mining and mineral-use activities.

The states' power to tax would not be limited by Parliament's Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act of 1957.

The ruling says that states can levy taxes on mineral rights, which could potentially lead to varied tax regimes across India.

The court also held that royalty paid by mining operators to the central government is not a tax.

The judgment was delivered by the bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud with Justices Hrishikesh Roy, Abhay S Oka, BV Nagarathna, JB Pardiwala, Manoj Misra, Ujjal Bhuyan, Satish Chandra Sharma, and Augustine George Masih, with Justice Nagarathna dissenting from the majority.

The court has thus overruled its 1989 judgment in the case of India Cement Ltd vs State of Tamil Nadu.

However, Justice BV Nagarathna dissented on all the conclusions drawn by the majority judges and said that states do not have the legislative competence to levy taxes on mines and minerals bearing lands.

Reading out the majority judgment, CJI Chandrachud said:

"Royalty is not in the nature of tax... We conclude that the observation in India Cements judgment stating that royalty is tax is incorrect... Payments made to the government cannot be deemed to be a tax merely because a statute provides for its recovery in arrears."

The lawyers present in the courtroom asked the constitution bench if the judgment is retrospective or prospective as a huge amount of recoveries will be done.

So the CJI agreed to look into this aspect on Wednesday for half an hour.

The bench was grappling with a very tricky case, which has seen a batch of over 80 petitions and has divided two big benches earlier—one had five judges while the other was presided over by seven.

The 25-year-old contentious question was whether states have the power to levy tax on mineral-producing land. How can the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act be interpreted in this matter? And if “royalty” can be considered to be in the nature of a tax.

The hearing began on February 27.

One of the main questions before the bench is: “Can a state legislature, while levying a tax on land under List II Entry 49 of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, adopt a measure of tax based on the value of the produce of land?"

“If yes, then would the constitutional position be any different insofar as the tax on land is imposed on mining land on account of List II Entry 50 and its interrelation with List I Entry 54?"

The original case dates back to 1992, when the Bihar government, through an amendment, imposed additional taxes on land revenue coming from mineral-bearing lands leased out to mining industries. Something that the mining firms had opposed.

The verdict can have bearing on the mineral-rich states which are earning thousands of crores of rupees in revenue, like Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. It can also affect central oil companies. Assam has told the court that state tax due from crude extraction runs to more than Rs 4,500 crore till July 31, 2022.

In 1989, in the case of India Cements Limited versus State of Tamil Nadu, a seven-judge bench of the apex court had held that royalty was a tax.

However, a five-judge bench of the apex court ruled in 2004 in the State of West Bengal versus Kesoram Industries Limited case that there was a typographical error in the 1989 verdict, and that royalty was not a tax.

The matter was then referred to the nine-judge bench with eleven questions on whether “royalty” can be considered as being like tax and can the state legislature while levying a tax on land adopt a measure of tax based on the value of the produce of land.

Analysing the entries under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, CJI Chandrachud said in the previous hearing that taxing power always remains with states in relation to minerals and it is never with the Union. “The states have very few areas of taxation, most of the taxing powers under the constitution are given to the Union, we must not dilute those areas,” he said.

The court's deliberation revolved around Entry 50 List II, which grants states the power to levy taxes on mineral rights, but subjects it to limitations imposed by Parliament through laws related to mineral development.