Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

CJI highlights Sebi and SAT's importance in 'stable investment environment'

DY Chandrachud also emphasised that behind the effective functioning of our tribunals and courts, are the registrars, researchers and staff who keep the 'machinery well-oiled'

Chandrachud, CJI, D Y Chandrachud

Investors more likely to invest if there are effective mechanisms for dispute resolution: CJI | (Representative Image: PTI)

ANI Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, inaugurated the new premises of the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) at Mittal Court in Mumbai on Thursday and highlighted the importance of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and SAT amidst surges in the stock market.
Addressing the event, the CJI said that when investors feel assured that their investments are protected by law and that there are effective mechanisms for dispute resolution, they are more likely to invest in the country's markets.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"When we think of the idea of 'rule of law', we often associate it with only social and political justice. However, as early as 2005, the World Bank theorised that protecting the 'rule of law' is also intrinsically linked to better economic outcomes and financial advancement. A legal system that has adequate procedural safeguards, fairness, and forums that dispense justice without arbitrariness, is integral to building investor confidence in a country's markets and business landscape," he said.
"Therefore, regulators like Sebi and appellate forums like the SAT assume immense national importance in fostering a stable and predictable investment environment. When investors feel assured that their investments are protected by law and that there are effective mechanisms for dispute resolution, they are more likely to invest in the country's markets. This influx of investment can lead to better economic outcomes, such as increased capital formation, job creation, and overall economic growth," the CJI added.
DY Chandrachud also emphasised that behind the effective functioning of our tribunals and courts, are the registrars, researchers and staff who keep the "machinery well-oiled."

More From This Section

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri, Buch

Sebi chair urges industry to report bad practices or mischief in market

PremiumGaurav Gupta, MD & CEO, Tyger Capital

Tyger Capital to list by next year, targets Rs 20,000 crore book

PremiumSony, Zee, Sony-Zee merger

Listed media majors log muted Q1, could struggle in first half of FY25

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks off record highs; Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty holds 24,300

Stock Market Highlights, July 4: Sensex, Nifty end flat; HDFC Bank falls 2%, Tata Motors rises 3%

PremiumSensex, Nifty, stock brokers

This small-cap stock has bounced back 80% from June low; zooms 3x in 1 year

"When we think of adjudicatory forums--be it our tribunals, high courts, or the Supreme Court--we often think only about judges, lawyers, and litigants. However, behind the effective functioning of these forums, are the registrars, researchers, administrative staff and other officials who keep the machinery well-oiled," he said.
He also mentioned that the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) is like a referee, ensuring that in the 'dog-eat-dog' world of finance, all stakeholders play by the rules.
"Just like any good referee, the SAT has successfully kept pace with the evolving game. As our markets and businesses become more complex and new regulations flood in, the tribunal must consistently rise to the challenge," CJI Chandrachud said.
"As you all know, the Supreme Court hears statutory appeals from the SAT and while each case has its journey, I have consistently observed that the judgements coming from this tribunal reflect a deep understanding of not only law and the relevant regulations in a pedantic sense but also of commercial realities and the intricacies of the capital markets. Not only the bench but also the bar practicing before the SAT, has consistently portrayed a high level of expertise and professionalism," he added further.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

Court premises made of hope, to realise virtues of justice: CJI Chandrachud

Adani, Adani Group

21 int'l bodies ask CJI for early resolution of Adani coal imports case

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

CJI Chandrachud holds bilateral meeting with Uzbekistan's chief justice

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud

CJI Chandrachud congratulates Kapil Sibal on being elected SCBA president

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

CJI calls for international collaboration to combat juvenile cybercrimes

Topics : SEBI CJI Chief Justice of India Investments in India Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon