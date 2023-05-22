Severe heatwave conditions will abate from May 23, predicts relief: IMD

The IMD mentioned that a heatwave alert was issued on Monday, May 22, for parts of south Haryana, Delhi, South Uttar Pradesh, North Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Bengal.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heatwave conditions are probably going to abate from tomorrow, May 23, in many parts of India. The IMD said about cities that on Monday, May 22, a heatwave alert was issued for south Haryana, Delhi, South Uttar Pradesh, North East Madhya Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal and Jharkhand.
South interior Karnataka has experienced extremely heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours. A 22-year-old Infosys techie was killed when heavy rain and hail storms hit Bengaluru. The IMD noticed that a hailstorm was reported from West Madhya Pradesh, South Inside Karnataka and Telangana.
IMD Heatwaves: State updates
• The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) says that the same conditions will be there over Jharkhand on May 22.
• Hot and Discomfort weather will be there over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala, and Mahe on May 21, due to humid air and high temperature.
Also Read
As mercury soars, Centre issues guidelines for workers during hot summers
Rain, thunderstorm to bring relief from heatwave conditions for a week: IMD
IMF raises Asia's growth forecast to 4.6%; India, China to be key drivers
Heatwave conditions likely over Delhi, northern, central India, says IMD
IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year
Insult to Prez Murmu: AAP on PM being invited to inaugurate new Parliament
HC notice to BBC on plea claiming documentary cast slur on India reputation
LIVE: PM Modi arrives in Australia on the last leg of his three-nation tour
Rajasthan govt to give free seed kits of vegetables to around 2 mn farmers
MeT issues 'orange' alert in 10 Himachal districts for May 23, 24
• Maximum temperatures are likely to increase by 2-3°C in Northwest India within the next three days and fall by 3-5°C thereafter.
• Heat wave conditions are likely to be there in south Haryana, southern parts of UP, West Rajasthan, East MP, and Gangetic West Bengal on 21 and 22 May.
IMD Heatwaves: Delhi forecast
• The Met Office predicted that the national capital will experience a heatwave on Monday, with a maximum temperature of around 43 degrees Celsius.
• Strong surface winds are expected during the day, with a partly cloudy sky.