close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

HC notice to BBC on plea claiming documentary cast slur on India reputation

Delhi HC issued notice to BBC on plea claiming its documentary "India: The Modi Question" casts a slur on reputation of India and makes false imputations against PM and Indian judiciary

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi high court

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 4:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on a plea by an NGO claiming its documentary "India: The Modi Question" casts a slur on the reputation of India and makes false and defamatory imputations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian judiciary.

Besides the BBC (UK), Justice Sachin Datta also issued notice to the BBC (India) on the plea filed by Gujarat-based NGO Justice On Trial.

The plea said BBC (UK) is the national broadcaster of the United Kingdom and has released the news documentary -- "India: The Modi Question" -- which has two episodes and BBC (India) is its local operations office. It said the two episodes have been published in January 2023.

The documentary relates to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was the state's chief minister.

The high court said, "Issue notice to the respondents through all permissible modes", and listed it for further hearing on September 25.

The government had banned the documentary soon after it was released.

Also Read

I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials

ED files FEMA case against BBC India for foreign exchange violations

Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices for four high courts

Documentary row: BBC says court doesn't have jurisdiction to try case

SC issues notice to Centre over blocking of BBC documentary on PM Modi

LIVE: PM Modi arrives in Australia on the last leg of his three-nation tour

Rajasthan govt to give free seed kits of vegetables to around 2 mn farmers

MeT issues 'orange' alert in 10 Himachal districts for May 23, 24

European defense ministers meet in Poland to discuss Ukraine's defenses

SC asks NMC to set up panel to examine modes of disability assessment

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the NGO, said the suit for defamation against the BBC is in relation to the documentary which has "defamed" India and the whole system including the judiciary.

The plaintiff organisation, which is stated to be a society registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and also registered as a Public trust under the provisions of the Bombay Public Trust, 1950, has filed the suit for damages and has also sought permission to file as an indigent person.

It was contended that the documentary/ publication contains content which casts a slur on the reputation of the country and also makes false and defamatory imputations and insinuations against the Prime Minister of India, the Indian Judiciary and the Indian criminal justice system.

It said the conduct of the broadcaster is actionable and has made them liable to damages.

The Centre had earlier issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the BBC documentary, which was described by the Ministry of External Affairs as a "propaganda piece" that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BBC High Court

First Published: May 22 2023 | 4:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Persistent Systems opens new Poland location to expand footprint in Europe

Persistent Systems to acquire US-based Akumina
2 min read

HFCL receives purchase orders up to Rs 222 crore for supply of OFC

optical fibre, bharat net, bharatnet, broadband, internet, technology, cable
3 min read
Premium

Global family offices upbeat on Indian startup ecosystem: Lakshmi Narayanan

startups, funding, business
3 min read

Rs 2,000 note withdrawn: How important was the note for the Indian economy?

Rs 2,000
3 min read

MeT issues 'orange' alert in 10 Himachal districts for May 23, 24

Mumbai rains: Train, air services adversely affected; schools shut today
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

PM Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea on key visit, to host major summit

Modi
3 min read

Infosys techie dies after car gets stuck in flooded Bengaluru underpass

Car seen semi-submerged in a flooded street during heavy rainfall in Satna on Thursday.
3 min read

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

g20, g-20
3 min read

How RBI's withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes is different from demonetisation

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Manipur govt extends internet suspension for 5 more days to maintain peace

Manipur violence
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon