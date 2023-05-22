HC notice to BBC on plea claiming documentary cast slur on India reputation

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on a plea by an NGO claiming its documentary "India: The Modi Question" casts a slur on the reputation of India and makes false and defamatory imputations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian judiciary.

Besides the BBC (UK), Justice Sachin Datta also issued notice to the BBC (India) on the plea filed by Gujarat-based NGO Justice On Trial.

The plea said BBC (UK) is the national broadcaster of the United Kingdom and has released the news documentary -- "India: The Modi Question" -- which has two episodes and BBC (India) is its local operations office. It said the two episodes have been published in January 2023.

The documentary relates to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was the state's chief minister.

The high court said, "Issue notice to the respondents through all permissible modes", and listed it for further hearing on September 25.

The government had banned the documentary soon after it was released.

Also Read I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials ED files FEMA case against BBC India for foreign exchange violations Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices for four high courts Documentary row: BBC says court doesn't have jurisdiction to try case SC issues notice to Centre over blocking of BBC documentary on PM Modi LIVE: PM Modi arrives in Australia on the last leg of his three-nation tour Rajasthan govt to give free seed kits of vegetables to around 2 mn farmers MeT issues 'orange' alert in 10 Himachal districts for May 23, 24 European defense ministers meet in Poland to discuss Ukraine's defenses SC asks NMC to set up panel to examine modes of disability assessment

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the NGO, said the suit for defamation against the BBC is in relation to the documentary which has "defamed" India and the whole system including the judiciary.

The plaintiff organisation, which is stated to be a society registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and also registered as a Public trust under the provisions of the Bombay Public Trust, 1950, has filed the suit for damages and has also sought permission to file as an indigent person.

It was contended that the documentary/ publication contains content which casts a slur on the reputation of the country and also makes false and defamatory imputations and insinuations against the Prime Minister of India, the Indian Judiciary and the Indian criminal justice system.

It said the conduct of the broadcaster is actionable and has made them liable to damages.

The Centre had earlier issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the BBC documentary, which was described by the Ministry of External Affairs as a "propaganda piece" that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset.