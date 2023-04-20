close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Shah to assess BJP poll preparations, hold roadshow tomorrow in Karnataka

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is arriving here on Friday on a two-day visit to take stock of the party's preparations for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Amit Shah

Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 5:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is arriving here on Friday on a two-day visit to take stock of the party's preparations for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, his first visit to the state after announcement of poll schedule.

He is slated to hold a roadshow in Devanahalli town, the birthplace of 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, in Bengaluru Rural district on Friday afternoon.

Shah would hold a meeting here with senior party functionaries regarding poll preparations in the evening, BJP sources said.

On Saturday, he is scheduled to attend an event organised by a private news channel before flying back to Delhi.

In Devanahalli, the BJP leader will campaign for the party's Pilla Munishamappa, who is pitted against the sitting JD(S) MLA L N Narayanaswamy and Congress candidate K H Muniyappa, a former Union minister and seven-time MP.

Muniyappa, who was defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, is foraying into the Assembly polls for the first time.

Also Read

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Though not a poor state, Karnataka can ill-afford election freebies

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the polls

Karnataka Assembly elections to be held on May 10, results on May 13

Gujarat Assembly elections to be held in 2 phases, results on Dec 8

Statements made only for seeking political gain: Court on Rahul's appeal

Avalanches: Causes, types, risks, tips to follow during snowy cascades

Situation in Sudan tense; focusing on safety of Indians, says MEA

Atiq murder case: SIT recreates crime scene; panel conducts probe

No decision made on Lingayat CM: Bommai after Yediyurappa's key meet

In the 2018 Assembly election, the fight was mainly between Narayanswamy (86,966 votes) and Venkataswamy (69,956) of the Congress. The BJP candidate K Nagesh was a distant third with 9,820 votes.

The state will go to the polls on May 10 and the results will be out on May 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Karnataka Assembly elections Karnataka

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 5:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon