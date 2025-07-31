Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
LS adjourned till 4 pm amid continued Oppn protest over various issues

LS adjourned till 4 pm amid continued Oppn protest over various issues

Some Opposition members were in the Well of the House raising slogans as they sought to raise certain issues

Parliament

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time on Thursday. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time on Thursday amid protests by Opposition members over various issues, including poll roll revision in Bihar.

As soon as the House met again at 2 pm, the Chair had to adjourn the proceedings till 4 pm as Opposition members continued with their noisy protests.

Some Opposition members were in the Well of the House raising slogans as they sought to raise certain issues.

Awadhesh Prasad, who was chairing the House, urged the members to take their seats but adjourned the proceedings as his pleas went unheard.

Earlier, Speaker Om Birla had urged the protesting members to stop shouting slogans and go back to their seats.

 

"You (protesting members) don't want to discuss issues?...," he said and also asked whether people have chosen them to indulge in sloganeering in the House.

The House is for discussing issues and the behaviour of the members is not appropriate, Birla said before adjourning the proceedings till 2 pm.

As the din continued, the proceedings were adjourned in less than seven minutes.

The House congratulated the scientists for the successful flight of a GSLV rocket that placed an earth observation satellite, jointly developed by ISRO and NASA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Lok Sabha Monsoon session of Parliament Opposition

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

