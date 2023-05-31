Shah to visit Manipur's Moreh on Myanmar border, review security measures

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Wednesday morning visit the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh in Manipur's Tengnoupal district where he will meet Kuki civil society groups, besides reviewing the security measures in place, Army sources said.

Shah, who flew into Imphal on Monday night, will visit Kangpokpi district in the afternoon, and will meet various groups there as well, they said.

Meanwhile, incidents of gunfight between militants and security forces were reported from Sugnu in Kakching district overnight, officials said.

"Firing also took place at Sagolmang in Imphal East where a civilian was injured in an attack by militants," they said.

As part of his mission to broker a lasting peace in the troubled state, Shah met a cross-section of Kuki and Meitei leaders on Tuesday, besides top security officers to seek a solution to the spate of ethnic clashes that have rocked the state. He also held an all-party meeting in the evening.

Shah is accompanied by Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Kumar Deka on the trip.

Ethnic clashes broke out in the state nearly a month ago after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. After a relative lull for over a fortnight, the state witnessed a sudden spurt in clashes, and gunfight between militants and security forces on Sunday.

So far, over 80 people have been killed in the violence, according to officials.