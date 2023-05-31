In a sensational revelation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed in its charge sheet filed in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam that an AAP party worker, Mahender Chaudhary, was found in possession of two photos of currency notes of Rs 20 and Rs 50, which were used for hawala transfers during the Goa Assembly elections.

Vijay Nair, Durgesh Pathak, and Mahender Chaudhary are closely associated, as per the charge sheet. Pathak, who is an AAP MLA, and Chaudhary, were found at Nair's residence during the ED's raid. Nair is the AAP communication in-charge and was arrested in the excise policy scam case, said the ED in its charge sheet.

Chaudhary told the ED that he met Nair in Goa in early 2021. He had gone there with Pathak for campaigning and became friends with Nair. He then went to Goa for AAP election campaigning and was there for about one year.

"Chaudhary was found in possession of two photos of currency notes of Rs 20 and Rs 50, which are typically used for hawala transfers. The date these pictures were taken was February 5, 2022, which was near the Goa elections. These pictures have been taken from his phone. Therefore, it is evident that Chaudhary is involved in the hawala transfers from the AAP side during the Goa elections.

"These money transfers should be seen in light of evidence of hawala transfers and the usage of illegal cash in the Goa elections, which are linked to the proceeds of crime generated from the Delhi excise policy scam, where former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is the main conspirator," read the charge sheet.

The ED case is based on the CBI's FIR. The court has taken cognizance of the fourth supplementary charge sheet, which mentions hawala transactions. The ED is further investigating the matter.

The ED filed the charge sheet on May 4 and the Rouse Avenue court took cognizance on Tuesday (May 30).

(Atul Krishan can be approached at atul.k@ians.in)

--IANS

atk/dpb