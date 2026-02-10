Sharad Pawar stable, recovering well after chest infection: Doctors

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, admitted to a private hospital here following a chest infection, is stable and recovering well, doctors said on Tuesday.

The 85-year-old Rajya Sabha member was brought to Ruby Hall Clinic on Monday afternoon from his residence in Baramati town in Pune district after he complained of difficulty in breathing and a persistent cough.

Dr Simon Grant, physician and trustee of the hospital, stated that Pawar is stable and recovering well.

"His vital parameters are within normal limits, and his overall clinical condition is stable and he is recovering well," he said.

The mild discomfort noted at the time of admission has improved with ongoing medical management, the doctor said.

"As a precautionary measure, he continues to remain under observation. His treatment is being carried out strictly as per Ruby Hall Clinic's established medical protocols, and all investigations are being closely monitored," he said.

Further decisions regarding the course of care will be taken based on his clinical progress, he added.

The hospital has appealed to NCP (SP) workers and Pawar's well-wishers to avoid gathering at the medical facility to ensure that routine patient care is not disrupted.

The former Union minister, who lost his nephew and deputy CM Ajit Pawar in an air crash on January 28, is an oral cancer survivor.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar, along with son Parth visited the hospital on Monday evening to enquire about the well-being of the former state CM.