Taskforce setup on dark net, crypto to monitor narco trafficking: Govt

The Government has set up a task force on darknet and cryptocurrency under the multi-agency centre (MAC) to monitor platforms facilitating narco-trafficking, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In a written response, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the Government has taken various steps for inter-agency coordination between the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), state anti-narcotics task forces (ANTFs) and border guarding forces to curb cross-border and inter-state drug smuggling.

Listing out the steps, Rai said the task force has been set up under the MAC mechanism with a focus on monitoring platforms facilitating narco-trafficking, sharing of inputs on drug smuggling amongst agencies/MAC members, interception of drug networks, continuous capturing of trends, modus operandi and nodes with regular database updates and review of related rules and laws.

In addition, a Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) has also been set up at the central and state levels to oversee significant drug seizure investigations.

"NCB collaborates with other agencies like Navy, Coast Guard, Border Security Force, and State ANTFs to carry out joint anti-drug operations," he said.

Rai said a centralised digital database, namely National Integrated Database on Arrested Narco-Offenders (NIDAAN), developed by the NCB in collaboration with the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), has also been established to combat the drug menace.

"The NIDAAN portal integrates data of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) offenders arrested by all Drug Law Enforcement Agencies across the country, including information such as identity details, photographs, fingerprints, case particulars and court-related information. NIDAAN picks its data from all India E Prisons and the database of NCB," he said.