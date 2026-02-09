Monday, February 09, 2026 | 04:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Sharad Pawar brought to Pune hospital; doctor confirms chest infection

Sharad Pawar brought to Pune hospital; doctor confirms chest infection

A CT scan was performed and there is chest infection, Ruby Hall Clinic chief cardiologist and managing trustee Dr Parvez Grant said

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Pawar, who came in an MPV, came out of the vehicle on his own before being taken inside the facility in a wheelchair. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was on Monday brought to a private hospital in Pune from his residence in Baramati after complaints of cough and difficulty in breathing.

A CT scan was performed and there is chest infection, Ruby Hall Clinic chief cardiologist and managing trustee Dr Parvez Grant said.

"After all the tests, we may admit him for a day," Dr Grant added.

A team of doctors is examining him and further course of action will be taken accordingly, he said.

The 85-year-old leader was brought to the hospital in the afternoon. He was accompanied by daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule and her husband Sadanand Sule.

 

Also Read

Manjusha Nagpure WITH RPI's Wadekar after election

BJP's Manjusha Nagpure elected as Pune mayor, RPI(A)'s Wadekar dy mayor

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maha Govt signs MoUs worth ₹10,880 cr for multiple Vidarbha projects

Mahindra & Mahindra, suv

Mahindra unveils ₹15,000 cr decade-long investment plan for Maharashtra

Security forces, police

3 Naxals killed in ongoing Gadchiroli operation, jawan succumbs to injuries

Mamata Banerjee became the first sitting chief minister to personally make submission before the Supreme Court

Mamata seeks rollback of BSF jurisdiction expansion over border fencing

Immediately after arrival from Baramati, around 100 km from Pune, the former Union minister, who lost his nephew and deputy CM Ajit Pawar in an air crash on January 28, was wheeled inside the hospital.

Pawar, who came in an MPV, came out of the vehicle on his own before being taken inside the facility in a wheelchair.

Pawar, an oral cancer survivor, was suffering from throat infection, persistent cough, and chest congestion, party sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Until Kuldeep Singh Sengar was jailed in April 2018 for allegedly raping a minor, he meant little to UP's Rajputs

Decide on Sengar's plea in 3 months in custodial death case: SC to Delhi HC

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

Centre mulls inquiry into Delhi flat allotment under JNNURM: Manohar Lal

Fire, Fire accident

Tanker carrying chemicals catches fire on Jaipur-Ajmer road; no casualties

Dhruv Dutt Sharma

Who is Dhruv Sharma, 32nd Avenue CEO arrested in ₹500 crore cheating case?

Parliament, Lok sabha

LS adjourned for day amid uproar over Oppn demand for Rahul to speak first

Topics : Sharad Pawar Pune Politics Maharashtra News NCP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateVodafone Idea Share PriceBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance