Sheena Bora case: Court disposes of plea for re-issuance of OCI certificate

Special CBI judge SP Naik-Nimbalkar, in an order passed on Friday, held no rule or legal provision is brought to court's notice which would empower it to give directions to FRRO for re-issuance of OCI

The body of Bora, Indrani's daughter from her previous relationship, was burnt in a forest in the neighboring Raigad district, as per police | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

A special CBI court here has disposed of a plea of Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the murder case of her daughter Sheena Bora, seeking direction to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office in Mumbai for re-issuance of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) certificate.
Special CBI judge SP Naik-Nimbalkar, in an order passed on Friday, held no rule or legal provision is brought to the court's notice which would empower it to give directions to FRRO for re-issuance of OCI.
Mukerjea, in her plea, submitted she is a British national holding a passport of that country. As per her plea, she requires a valid OCI registration certificate as it is her residency permit and her lifelong visa to reside in India.
Mukerjea had said her present OCI card is in damaged/mutilated condition and, hence, she had applied for its re-issuance.
The court said the tenability of Mukerjea's application was not satisfactorily explained.
"So also, it is brought to the notice of the accused that no inherent powers are vested with this court to issue such directions. No provision under which such application is filed is quoted in the application. As a result, the applicant may take appropriate legal recourse if advised," the judge said in his order.
Sheena Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012.
The body of Bora, Indrani's daughter from her previous relationship, was burnt in a forest in the neighboring Raigad district, as per police.
The murder came to light in 2015 after Rai was held in a another case. Peter Mukerjea was also arrested later for allegedly being part of the conspiracy.
All the accused are currently out on bail.

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

