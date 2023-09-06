Confirmation

Shia Muslim community set to observe Chehlum in Delhi on September 7

Prior to the burial at Karbala, 'Anjuman-e-Haideri' would organize a Majlis (Religious meeting) of local Shia Muslims on September 7 at about 4 pm at Dargah Shah-e-Mardan, Jor Bagh, New Delhi

Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 10:37 AM IST
The Shia Muslim community will observe Chehlum in Delhi on September 7. Chehlum is observed on the 40th day after Moharram which commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (grandson of Prophet Hazrat Mohammad). It is a traditional programme.
"The main Chehlum procession including Tazia, Alam would start from Pahari Bhojla, Delhi on September 6 at 8.30 am (due to the forthcoming G-20 Summit) and would proceed to Dargah Shah-e-Mardan and later on to Karbala, Jor Bagh (PS Lodhi Colony) via Bazar Chitli Qabar, Bazar Matia Mahal, Chowk Jama Masjid, Chowk Hauz Qazi, Ajmeri Gate, Pahar Ganj Bridge, Chelmsford Road, New Delhi Railway Station, Outer Circle Connaught Place (wrong carriageway), Sansad Marg, Roundabout Patel Chowk, Sansad Marg, Rafi Marg, Roundabout Rail Bhawan, Kartvya Path/Rafi Marg crossing, Sunehri Masjid, Sunehri Bagh Road, Krishna Menon Marg, Roundabout Gol Methi, Tughlak Road, Aurobindo Marg, Jor Bagh Road and Karbala, Lodhi Colony for burial," Delhi police said.
The processions are expected to be kept at Karbala Jor Bagh, New Delhi . The gathering at Karbala Jor Bagh is expected to be around 20,000 to 25,000 (including women & children). Some VIPs including diplomats, and ambassadors of Gulf Countries are likely to attend the religious meeting.
Prior to the burial at Karbala, 'Anjuman-e-Haideri' would organize a Majlis (Religious meeting) of local Shia Muslims on September 7 at about 4 pm at Dargah Shah-e-Mardan, Jor Bagh, New Delhi. Further, at about 7 pm a public meeting would be organized to observe Chehlum as 'Anti Terrorism Day' at Dargah Shah-e-Mardan. After this public meeting, a Majlis (Religious meeting) would be held and Maulana Kalbe Jawad (Shia Cleric) would deliver religious discourses in this Majlis, Delhi police further added.
Route:
Bazar Chitli Qabar, Bazar Matia Mahal, Chowk Jama Masjid, Chowk Hauz Qazi, Ajmeri Gate, Pahar Ganj Bridge, Chelmsford Road, New Delhi Railway Station, Outer Circle Connaught Place (wrong carriageway), Sansad Marg, Roundabout Patel Chowk, Sansad Marg, Rafi Marg, Roundabout Rail Bhawan, Kartvya Path/Rafi Marg crossing, Sunehri Masjid, Sunehri Bagh Road, Krishna Menon Marg, Roundabout Gol Methi, Tughlak Road, Aurobindo Marg and Jor Bagh Road.

In order to ensure smooth traffic management, the movement of traffic will be regulated on the following roads on September 6 from 8.30 a.m. onwards.

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 10:37 AM IST

