NIA raids 9 locations Delhi's Shaheen Bagh in Kerala train fire case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was on Thursday conducting a search operation in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh in connection with the Kerala train fire case

IANS New Delhi
Photo: ANI/Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 11:35 AM IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was on Thursday conducting a search operation in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh in connection with the Kerala train fire case.

According to sources, the search operation was going on at nine places belonging to the arrested accused, Shahrukh Saifi and his relatives.

The NIA has not commented on the matter officially as of now.

On April 2, Saifi poured petrol on fellow passengers and them set on fire onboard a train when it reached the Korapuzha railway bridge after crossing Kozhikode city in Kerala. Three persons died -- a man, a woman, and a two-and-a-half-year-old child -- when they apparently jumped off the train in fear. Nine others suffered burns in the incident.

Later, on April 3, Saifi was nabbed from Maharashtra's Ratnagiri by ATS and handed over to the Kerala Police.

Saifi actively participated in protests held against the Citizens Amendment Bill in Shaheen Bagh. He has told the NIA officials that he was angry and was instigated by a few persons to indulge in the act.

His father, Fakruddin, had lodged a missing complaint with the Shaheen Bagh Police Station in Delhi on April 2. Fakruddin had stated in the complaint that Saifi was missing since March 31. He had told the police that his son left the house saying he was going to Noida's Nithari on March 31 and didn't return after that.

--IANS

atk/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Kerala

First Published: May 11 2023 | 1:43 PM IST

