Jallianwala Bagh massacre: What happened on the dark day 104 years ago

Also Read

Fifa WC, CRO vs MAR, 3rd place play-off preview: The last dance for Modric!

Fifa World Cup, 3rd place play-off CRO vs MAR: Croatia win, take third spot

IND vs JPN Highlights, Hockey WC: India thrash Japan 8-0 in classification

India vs SA highlights, Hockey WC: Men in Blue sign off with 5-2 win

Mallikarjun Kharge: Some lesser known facts about Congress' 98th president

TATA IHCL to operate CIAL's hotel project with Rs 100 crore investment

Rajasthan Cong in-charge Randhawa meets Rahul over Gehlot-Pilot issue

Centre appoints nodal officers for 150 water stressed districts: Officials

All arrangements for Char Dham Yatra in place: Uttarakhand CM Dhami