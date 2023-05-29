close

Sidhu Moose Wala's death anniversary: His mother salutes exact spot

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead at Jawaharke village in Mansa district last year. His mother salutes the spot where he was brutally killed by gangsters

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead after unidentified persons opened fire at him in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, May 29, 2022. The incident took place a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security cover. (PTI Pho

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 12:46 PM IST
It's been one year since the renowned singer-actor died in a tragic incident. Today is the first death anniversary of Sidhu Moose Wala, and in memory of the Punjabi artist, several candle marches and Paaths have been organised all over the world.
Gangsters killed Sidhu Moose Wala on May 29 last year. Gangster Lawrence took responsibility for this and the conspiracy orchestrated by the Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar.
 
The Punjab Police has been accused of 35 individuals in this case, and only four out of 35 have been identified so far, reported PTC news.
To pay tribute to her son, Sidhu Moose Wala's mother, Charan Kaur,  kneeled and offered her salute out of respect at the exact location where his son was killed last year.

In one of her recent interviews, Charan Kaur recalled the event in the TOI interview and said, "We could never have imagined that it would turn out to be my son's last ride."
"We are learning to live with his memories and have only one mission in life to get justice for our son," she added.

Sukhmani Sahib Paath organised in Brisbane

Sukhmani Sahib paath has been organised in Brisbane, Australia. His father shared a post about the Sukhmani Sahib Paath that will take place today from 11 am to 1 pm on social media handle.
Here's what his father shared in the form of a picture on his social media handle that stated, "With the eternal blessings of Waheguru ji, to lovingly commemorate the memory of Shubdeep Singh Sidhu We humbly invite all sangat to attend a Sukhmani Sahib Paath on Monday 29th May 2023 at 11 am to 1 pm at Brisbane Sikh Temple, 2679 Logan Rd, Eight Mile Plains QLD 4123."

Sidhu Moose Wala was at the peak of his career when he was killed. He was delivering one hit after another, and his popularity witnessed a surge after his demise. One of his tracks, "295," which addresses religious fundamentalism, made it into the prestigious Billboard Global 200 chart.
Topics : Punjab Punjab Police

First Published: May 29 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

