close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Wrestlers allowed to protest at any place in Delhi other than Jantar Mantar

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia along with other protesters were booked for rioting and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty on Sunday after a scuffle

Press Trust of India New Delhi
wrestlers' protest

Security personnel detain wrestler Vinesh Phogat during wrestlers' protest march towards new Parliament building (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 12:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A day after the Delhi Police cleared the sit-in site of the protesting wrestlers, the security force on Monday said they will be allowed to demonstrate at a suitable place in the city other than Jantar Mantar.

"The demonstration by the wrestlers was going on smoothly at the notified place of Jantar Mantar. On Sunday, the protestors flouted the law, ignoring our repeated requests. Hence, we cleared the site and ended the dharna," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) tweeted in Hindi.

"If the wrestlers will apply for permission to stage their sit-in again in the future, they will be allowed to do so at any suitable notified place other than Jantar Mantar," it said.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia along with other protesters were booked for rioting and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty on Sunday after a scuffle with security personnel who tried to stop them from marching to the new Parliament building as it was being inaugurated. Soon after, the Delhi Police cleared the site of their over-month-long sit-in at Jantar Mantar and said they would not be allowed to return there.

The police said 700 people were detained across the national capital. As many as 109 protesters, including the three wrestlers, were detained at Jantar Mantar. Women detainees were released later in the evening on Sunday.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the dharna site at Jantar Mantar as protesters and police personnel shoved and pushed each other when the Phogat sisters, Sakshi Malik and others tried to breach the barricades.

Also Read

Protesting wrestlers detained, Police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police tightens security, ahead of farmer's march to Jantar Mantar

IOA President PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers, assures support

Why is there delay in justice to wrestlers: Congress' Sachin Pilot

Listen to 'Mann ki Baat' of protesting women wrestlers: Kapil Sibal to PM

IAF aircraft makes crash landing in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind; no casualty

Dictatorship, says Sakshi Malik on FIR against her, fellow wrestlers

Isro's GSLV-F12 successfully places NavIC satellite NVS-01 into orbit

HC dismisses plea challenging decision over Rs 2,000 banknote exchange

Cloudy skies, intermittent rain in Delhi to prevent heatwave till June 4

The wrestlers had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, including a minor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jantar Mantar Delhi Police Wrestling

First Published: May 29 2023 | 12:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Crypto exchange Binance launches new compliant platform for users in Japan

Binance
2 min read

Microfinance loans grow 21.3% YoY to Rs 3.5 trn in FY23, says report

microfinance institutions
2 min read

Rolls-Royce set to slash 3,000 jobs to streamline business: Report

Rolls-Royce
2 min read

48 US states sue telecom company over billions of illegal robocalls

hacking, hackers, cyberfraud, cyber security, cyber threat, digital, e-commerce, e-firms, payment, online, privacy, data breach
2 min read

Demolition of old Patna Collectorate was a mistake, says Bihar BJP MP

BJP
3 min read

Most Popular

Protesting wrestlers detained, Police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Wrestlers Protest
6 min read

The Super Bowl pitch: Indian Premier League wins the audience Test

IPL
3 min read

New Parliament building reflects aspirations of new India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering inside the Lok Sabha chamber, at the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI
5 min read

'PM was busy posing for photos when we were getting thrashed': Sakshi Malik

Sakshi Malik wins maiden CWG Gold at Commonwealth Games 2022. Source: IANS
2 min read

New Parliament to mark journey towards a developed India, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering inside the Lok Sabha chamber, at the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon