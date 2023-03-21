LIVE: Delhi court to hear Manish Sisodia's bail plea in excise scam today

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday will hear the bail petition of former Deputy Chief Minister who is currently in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in connection with the alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the capital. Sisodia was on Monday produced before the court virtually as presently he is in Custody of the Enforcement Directorate till March 22. The court on Monday extended the judicial custody of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader for further 14 days, in connection with the Excise Policy case.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday will hear the bail petition of former Deputy Chief Minister who is currently in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in connection with the alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the capital. Sisodia was on Monday produced before the court virtually as presently he is in Custody of the Enforcement Directorate till March 22. The court on Monday extended the judicial custody of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader for further 14 days, in connection with the Excise Policy case.



The Centre, late on Monday, slashed the windfall on locally-produced to Rs 3,500 per tonne from Rs 4,400 per tonne earlier. However, it hiked the export duty on diesel from Rs 0.50 per litre to Rs 1 per litre. Petrol and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) have been exempted from the export levy. The new rates will be effective March 21. This is the second rate cut in March.



The International Monetary Fund on Monday approved USD 3 billion in financial assistance to debt-ridden to help it immediately overcome its . IMF's Executive Board approved on Monday a 48-month extended arrangement under its Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with an amount of SDR 2.286 billion (395 per cent of quota or about USD 3 billion), according to a statement. Special Drawing Rights (SDR) are supplementary foreign exchange reserve assets defined and maintained by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



The French government has survived a no-confidence vote in the lower chamber of parliament and is expected to survive a second one, after its push last week to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. The no-confidence motion filed by a small centrist group and supported by a leftist coalition received 278 votes Monday, falling short of the 287 needed to pass.



