Gujarat cabinet nod to prepare new recruitment calendar for next 10 years

The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced that it will prepare a new recruitment calendar for the next 10 years as the present one is coming to an end in December 2023.

The present recruitment calendar came into force in 2014.

"A proposal to prepare a new recruitment calendar for the next 10 years has been given an in-principle approval during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday in Gandhinagar," a release issued by the state government said. Now, a new calendar, which will remain in force from 2024 to 2033, will be prepared and senior bureaucrats of the General Administration Department (GAD) and the Finance Department will hold meetings with all the departments in the coming months to prepare the calendar. When the recruitment calendar was prepared in 2014, it was projected that a little over 1.56 lakh government vacancies will be filled up in the next 10 years. However, during the last 10 years, the state government has provided nearly 11,000 more government jobs than what was projected in 2014, the release said.

More than 1.67 lakh persons were given government jobs during the last 10 years as against nearly 1.56 lakh vacancies that were planned to be filled up while preparing the current calendar in 2014, it said.

