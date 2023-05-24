EC's climate policy chief on two-day diplomatic mission to India from Thu

European Commission's climate policy chief Frans Timmermans will be on a two-day crucial diplomatic mission to India from Thursday to discuss latest developments at the national level on emission reductions and clean energy transition.

Environmental protection and the UN climate change conference in Dubai later this year will also be part of the discussion.

According to a statement from the Delegation of the European Union to India, the Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal will hold bilateral meetings with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav; Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh, Minister of Coal Prahlad Joshi; and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri.

These meetings aim to foster collaboration and explore potential avenues for cooperation between the European Union (EU) and India in tackling the pressing climate challenges.

On Thursday, Timmermans will participate in a high-level round table organised by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water which will bring together national think tanks, civil society organisations, and business representatives to exchange ideas and chart a path towards sustainable energy solutions.

He will also deliver a keynote speech at the Annual Session 2023 of the Confederation of Indian Industry.

