Same-sex marriage case: Some kind of labelling important, SC tells Centre

While hearing a plea seeking the de-sealing of the Uphaar cinema hall, the apex court allowed Ansal Theatres and Clubotels Private Ltd, whose former directors were real estate barons Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal, to move the trial court. In 1997, 59 cinemagoers lost their lives in a fire tragedy at the Uphaar cinema.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court continued with its hearing on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages. The apex court on Thursday asked the government to find a way to give same-sex couples basic social benefits, like joint bank accounts or nominating a partner in insurance policies, even without legal recognition of their marital status.