Monday, October 20, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SIT to submit 1st progress report on Sabarimala gold case to Kerala HC

SIT to submit 1st progress report on Sabarimala gold case to Kerala HC

The division bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan and KV Jayakumar will hear the case again on Tuesday

Photo: Pexels

Representative Image: The SIT has registered two cases related to gold missing from the plates of Dwarapalaka idols and Sreekovil door frames. Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Pathanamthitta (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the loss of gold from Sabarimala is expected to file its first progress report to the Kerala High Court soon, police sources said on Monday.

The division bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan and KV Jayakumar will hear the case again on Tuesday.

Sources told PTI that the SIT plans to submit the report on the same day.

Officials said the report will cover the current status of the investigation, including the arrest of Bengaluru-based Unnikrishnan Potty, who sponsored the electroplating of gold-clad copper plates on the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum )door frames in 2019.

 

It will also detail the investigation carried out at Chennai, where the plates were electroplated, sources said.

Also Read

Sabarimala Temple (Image: Adobe Stock)

Sabarimala gold row: Retired HC judge reaches temple to prepare inventory

Sabarimala Temple (Image: Adobe Stock)

Kerala HC orders registration of criminal case over Sabarimala gold issue

Wayanad landslides

'Centre has failed people of Kerala': HC on Wayanad disaster loan refusal

Kerala High Court

Kerala HC upholds stay on commission to probe ED role in gold smuggling

Kerala High court

Polygamy out of bounds for Muslim men lacking means, says Kerala HC

The High Court, while assigning the SIT to the case, had directed the team to file a progress report within two weeks and set a six-week deadline to complete the investigation.

The SIT has registered two cases related to gold missing from the plates of Dwarapalaka idols and Sreekovil door frames. As many as 10 persons have been arraigned as accused in both cases, including Potty and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials.

SIT is expected to interrogate other accused persons soon.

The amicus curiae, retired High Court judge Justice KT Sankaran, assigned to prepare an inventory of valuables, including gold at the hill shrine, is also expected to submit a preliminary report when the case is considered on Tuesday.

Justice Sankaran visited Sabarimala and examined the strong rooms last week.

Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph alleged that the government is protecting the accused persons in the Sabarimala case.

Even though the court ordered the SIT probe on October 6, the arrest was made only on October 16. When Congress workers are arrested within hours in other cases, those accused of stealing crores of rupees worth of gold from Sabarimala are freely roaming. The government is intentionally protecting them, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

water shortage

Govt seeks data on contractors, agencies penalised under Jal Jeevan Mission

modi, ins vikrant, diwali

PM celebrates Diwali on INS Vikrant, calls for self-reliance in defence

Diwali holidays, Diwali

PMs of Australia, Singapore, New Zealand extend warm Diwali greetings

festive season health, Diwali pollution, air quality, firecracker smoke

Jharkhand to celebrate Diwali with fervour amid JSPCB's restrictions

firecrackers, Diwali

Delhi Fire Service on alert, cancels leaves of staff ahead of Diwali

Topics : Kerala High Court Sabarimala Sabarimala case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon