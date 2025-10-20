Monday, October 20, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jharkhand to celebrate Diwali with fervour amid JSPCB's restrictions

People are permitted to burst firecrackers within a two-hour window from 8 PM to 10 PM on Diwali night, as per an order issued by the Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board

Press Trust of India Ranchi
Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Jharkhand is geared up to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, with fervour and gaiety on Monday, amid some "restrictions" imposed by the state pollution control board, officials said.

People are permitted to burst firecrackers within a two-hour window from 8 PM to 10 PM on Diwali night, as per an order issued by the Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board (JSPCB).

Air quality in the urban areas of all the districts ranges from "good to satisfactory this year", an official said, citing the order.

The Central Pollution Control Board categorises air quality index levels in the 0-50 range as 'good', 51-100 as 'satisfactory', 101-200 as 'moderate', 201-300 as 'poor' and 301-400 as 'very poor'.

 

The sale of firecrackers with less than a 125-decibel limit has been permitted in all the districts, he said.

The JSPCB, in its order, said that violation of its guidelines would invite legal action under sections of the penal code and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

The Ranchi administration also issued a set of guidelines for firecracker sellers and revellers.

The citizens have been asked not to burst firecrackers from 10 pm to 6 am.

The administration asked people to purchase fireworks only from certified sellers and avoid bursting them in public as well as crowded places.

The authorities concerned also activated their control rooms to deal with any emergency.

Meanwhile, the JSPCB has also decided to measure noise pollution levels in several places in the state capital, Ranchi, on Diwali night, another official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

