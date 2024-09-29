Business Standard
Home / India News / Six dead, 20 others injured in bus-truck collision in MP's Maihar district

Six dead, 20 others injured in bus-truck collision in MP's Maihar district

Bus was headed for Nagpur from Prayagraj when it collided with the parked stone-laden dumper truck

Bus crash

Representative Image: Six people died and nearly 20 were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck. Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Maihar (MP)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 6:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Six people died and nearly 20 were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Maihar district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

They said the bus was headed for Nagpur from Prayagraj when it collided with the parked stone-laden dumper truck around 11 pm on Saturday near the Nadan Dehat police station, about 25 kilometres from the district headquarters.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Superintendent of Police, Maihar, Sudhir Agrawal told PTI that among those injured, the condition of six people was stated to be serious and they were referred to Satna.

He said the rest are undergoing treatment in Maihar and Amarpatan hospitals.

 

Agrawal said senior officials reached the spot soon after getting information about the accident and launched a rescue operation.

Further details are awaited.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds first meeting with farmers

Premiumsolar energy, solar, solar panel

Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh partner to develop 8 Gw solar power plants

Criminal in handcuffs

97% cases of atrocities against SCs in 2022 reported from 13 states: Report

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

MP Birla Group announces investment of 3,500 cr in Madhya Pradesh

Cheetah, cubs

India aims to make interstate cheetah conservation complex within 25 years

Topics : Madhya Pradesh Bus accident Road Accidents Death toll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 6:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon